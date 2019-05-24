Long Wharf Theatre Presents Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company

The Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company is headed to Long Wharf Theatre, for two nights only, June 7 and 8. Both performances are at 8 PM on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre. The tour features improv scenarios sparked by interviews from that evening's audience members. Each performance has never been seen and will never be seen again.

Tickets for Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company are $40 and can be purchased at the LWT box office, by calling 203.787.4282, or by visiting longwharf.org ($44.50 online and over the phone). Performances occur at Long Wharf Theatre, located at 222 Sargent, New Haven, CT. Marcum, LLP is the Long Wharf Theatre comedy series presenting sponsor.

The Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company show is a fast-paced 90 minutes consisting of two hilarious halves of the freshest, long-form improv the nation has to offer. The Touring Company cast is hand-picked from the best improv comedians in New York City and Los Angeles. These performers are the "next wave" of comedy superstars from the theatre that introduced comedian greats such as Amy Poehler (Parks & Recreation), Horatio Sanz (Saturday Night Live), Rob Corddry (The Daily Show), Ed Helms (The Daily Show, The Office) and many more to the lexicon of household comedy names.





