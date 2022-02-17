Long Wharf Theatre Presents The World Premiere Production Of DREAM HOU$E

Long Wharf Theatre has announced the complete cast and creative team for Dream Hou$e co-produced by Alliance Theatre and Baltimore Center Stage. Written by Eliana Pipes (Unf*ckwithable) and directed by Laurie Woolery (As You Like It), Dream Hou$e begins performances on Tuesday, March 15th for a limited run through Sunday, April 3rd, 2022.

"We are honored to bring this astonishing world premiere play to our community here in New Haven. Long Wharf Theatre has a rich history of producing new work and this play, with all its complexities, has something important to say about what is happening in our world today. Eliana, with her trailblazing director Laurie Woolery, has given us a production we are so proud to include in our current season. At LWT we also believe in partnerships, and we are grateful to our friends at Baltimore Center Stage and the Alliance Theatre for being a part of this process," said Jacob G. Padrón, Artistic Director, Long Wharf Theatre.

Dream Hou$e follows two Latinx sisters on an HGTV-style show who are selling their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their "changing neighborhood." As they perform for the camera, the show starts to slip into the surreal: one sister grapples with turmoil in the family's ancestral past and the other learns how much she's willing to sacrifice for the family's future. What's the cultural cost of progress in America-and is cashing in always selling out?

Cast includes: Darilyn Castillo (Broadway: Hamilton), Renata Eastlick (For Colored Girls..The Public NYC). Marianne McClellan (Off Broadway: Stupid F*cking Bird), with professional debuts by Katie Gonzalez, Shelby Woolridge, Kenneth C. Lewis, Gabrielle Stephenson, and Blake Lowe. Dream Hou$e features scenic design by Stephanie Osin Cohen (Off Broadway: Tambo & Bones), costume design by Haydee Zelideth, lighting design by Jason Lynch (Goodman, Steppenwolf). Composer/Sound Design is by Paul James Prendergast (Broadway: All The Way, The Great Society, and Julius Caesar). Jayson T. Waddell (Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Lyric Theatre) is the production stage manager. Alexis K. Woodard (Alliance Theatre) is the Associate Director.

For Tickets: https://longwharf.org/shows-events/dream-house/