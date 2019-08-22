Long Wharf Theatre Names Hope Chavez As Artistic Producer

Long Wharf Theatre (Jacob G. Padrón, Artistic Director; Kit Ingui, Acting Managing Director) is proud to announce Hope Chavez (she/her) as its Artistic Producer.

In the newly created role, Chavez will serve as the lead producer on staff and oversee all productions. She will partner with Padrón on both short and long-term artistic projects and provide strategic leadership in all areas of artistic programming. She will be instrumental in leading the operations of the theatre to ensure Long Wharf Theatre is producing all of its work at the highest level possible. She will also play a lead role in supporting the theatre's work in the areas of inclusion, accessibility, and workplace culture.

Long Wharf Theatre's Artistic Director, Jacob G. Padrón said, "Hope Chavez is a dynamic, thoughtful, and rigorous leader who will bring considerable experience to our company. Her strategic mind and expansive imagination will make such a meaningful difference in our work at Long Wharf. I feel honored to partner with her as we reimagine what theatre can do and the impact it can have on the world."

Prior to her appointment at Long Wharf Theatre, Hope served as the Programs Manager at A.R.T./New York, a service organization supporting the artistic visions and administrative needs of more than 410 nonprofit theatres in New York.

"I am elated to join forces with Long Wharf Theatre, an institution poised to lead the field in actualizing a more radically hospitable and inclusive American theatre" said Chavez, "As the Artistic Producer, it is my mission to further ground our practices in the values of anti-oppression and anti-racism. I am humbled to work alongside Jacob and Kit, the staff, our artists, and the New Haven community in cultivating a joyful and rigorous home for boundary-breaking art."



Chavez plans to move to New Haven and will begin her appointment on September 3, 2019.





