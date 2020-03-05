Long Wharf Theatre Has Announced Complete Cast and Creative Team for THE CHINESE LADY

Long Wharf Theatre (Jacob G. Padrón, Artistic Director; Kit Ingui, Managing Director), the non-profit theatre with a mission to present radically inclusive works that galvanize the community of New Haven, has announced dates, complete casting, and creative team for The Chinese Lady, written by Lloyd Suh and directed by Ralph B. Peña. Performances begin on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 for a limited run through April 12, 2020. Opening night is set for Wednesday, March 25, 7:30 PM on Stage II (222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT). The Chinese Lady exemplifies the theater's mission by offering audiences the opportunity to explore their collective humanity.

Inspired by the true story of America's first female Chinese "immigrant," The Chinese Lady introduces audiences to Afong Moy, a 14-year-old girl who traveled the United States, first with the Carne Brothers and then with P.T. Barnum. Her "performance" was to educate others about life in her native China. To Afong, she is an ambassador; to her owners, a sideshow. As these dual truths become irreconcilable, Afong must reckon with herself and the history of her new home with startling discoveries in Lloyd Suh's deeply poetic and subversively comedic tale. The Chinese Lady is produced in partnership with Yale-China Association.

The cast will feature Jon Norman Schneider (Atung) and Shannon Tyo (Afong Moy).

The creative team includes Junghyun Georgia Lee (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Design), Fan Zhang (Composition & Sound Design), and Alex H. Hajjar (Production Stage Manager). Casting is by Calleri Casting.

Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased online at longwharf.org, by calling 203.787.4282, or by visiting the box office located at 222 Sargent Drive in New Haven. AnyTime Passes may be purchased online starting at $200 for four tickets. $10 student tickets are available for every Thursday and Friday performance (student ID required). For group ticket sales, contact groups@longwharf.org or call 203.772.8259. The Friday, March 27 performance will offer open captioning, making the show accessible to individuals with hearing loss. Post-show conversations will be held after all performances (except opening and closing nights) and we will host a post-show symposium featuring local guest speakers on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Please check longwharf.org/the-chinese-lady for updates on additional programming surrounding the show.





