Long Wharf Theater Plans Move From Long-Term Location to Get a Fresh Start

New Haven's Long Wharf Theater is set to move out of its current location, in search of a fresh start, The New York Times reports. The iconic regional theatre company confirmed the news on their social media accounts earlier today.

This move will allow the company an opportunity to reach new audiences and reimagine its operations. These changes come after the theater has been undergoing significant changes following the firing of its executive director, Gordon Edelstein, due to sexual misconduct allegations.

"Long Wharf Theater has an incredible legacy, and it's had some complicated challenges," said Jacob G. Padrón, the theater's artistic director. "The next several years will be about discovery."

The theater's leadership said that they believe the institution is financially stable, and it will benefit from the new arrangement, which should reduce its costs and expand its reach.

Long Wharf plans to stage at least two more shows at its current location, including "Dream Hou$e" by Eliana Pipes, and "Queen" by Madhuri Shekar.

Read more on The New York Times.

Established in 1965 at the start of the regional theatre movement, Long Wharf Theatre was born on the notion that New Haven deserves an active arts culture that is locally created. The founders shared the dream of starting a professional theatre company in Connecticut, built with the aid of community leaders and patrons of the arts. This is a theatre of international renown, recognized for a historic commitment to commissioning, developing, and producing new work.

Additionally, Long Wharf Theatre is becoming a model for the new American theatre, responding to a legacy of racism, sexism, and other forms of prejudice and violence with a commitment to BIPOC and women leaders and theatre-makers. As a leading incubator of new work, the company will create the future of theatre by offering resources, workshopping, and a receptive audience to emerging and established playwrights. From its organizational culture to its role in community partnerships, the theatre lives by its guiding ethos: "Theatre is for everyone."

Learn more at https://longwharf.org/.