Little Theatre of Manchester Announces ROCKIN' THE BLUES AWAY

AÂ jam-packed night outÂ showcasing three of the rockin'-est bands that CT has to offer! Kick off the fall seasonÂ Rocktober 7th at Manchester's coolest spot for the hottest

Sep. 12, 2022 Â 
Little Theatre of Manchester just announced their Rocktober concert event - Rockin' the Blues Away! October 7, three of the hottest local bands will rock the stage, serving up some of the best in blues, country, folk, jazz, classic rock, and more!

"Audiences are going to love experiencing these electric, homegrown bands in our intimate 'little' theater! When you have artists of this caliber ready to rock, you jump at the opportunity to set the stage and we're going to turn it to 11!" shared Dwayne Harris, Little Theatre of Manchester's Executive Director.

The eclectic line-up for LTM's rollicking Rockin' the Blues Away concert will include the country and blues sounds of The Rich Badowski Blues Band (New Britain), the electrifying classic rock of In Deep Band (Storrs), and the powerhouse sounds of The Patty Tuite Band (Colchester). It's a great night of live music for the whole family performed at the National Historic Landmark Cheney Hall located at 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, CT.

The show begins at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $20- $28 with VIP and General seating available. Discounts for seniors, students, and the military are available. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 by visiting cheneyhall.org or through the box office by calling (860) 647-9824 or visiting Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm. There is ample free parking in the lot adjacent to the theatre.

Masks are no longer required (but strongly recommended) for all patrons. Individuals should wear a mask based on their personal preferences and risk level. As a condition of being permitted to Cheney Hall, all patrons age 12 or older must comply with our Patron Vaccination Status Attestation. For updated COVID safety protocols, visit

cheneyhall.org/safety.

ABOUT THE BANDS

The Rich Badowski Blues Band

A favorite on the Memphis scene, the Rich Badowski Blues Band covers a wide range of styles, including blues, country, folk, jazz, and much more!

In Deep Band

One of Southern New England's leading classic rock bands brings a powerful sound and high-energy sets. Grab your dancing shoes and bring your friends - IN DEEP will bring the ROCK!

The Patty Tuite Band

Patty Tuite is a world-renowned singer/songwriter who embraces blues, rock music, and beyond. Hot off the release of her latest recording, produced by Grammy Award-winner Paul Nelson, Patty's sound is influenced by greats such as Bonnie Raitt, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, and Susan Tedeschi.

For more info visit cheneyhall.org/rocking-the-blues-away

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) was founded in 1960 to produce community theatre. Since 1991, Cheney Hall, the state's oldest operating theatre, has been the theatrical residence of LTM. Today, programming consists of five main stage productions, numerous concerts, special events, and a range of other cultural, business, civic, and private functions serving a growing annual audience of over 10,000.

If you would like to connect with us and find out more, please visit cheneyhall.org.


