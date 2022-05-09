Little Theatre Of Manchester Announces OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS

Little Theatre of Manchester, one of Connecticut's oldest community theatres still in operation, announced today their upcoming production of Joe DiPeitro's family comedy Over the River and Through the Woods running May 27th through June 12th at Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, CT.

Over the River and Through the Woods is a warm-hearted, boisterously funny, and touching story about intergenerational relationships, familial love, and the inevitable little heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow.

Nick Cristano may be living the life of a modern young professional in New York City, but his loving grandparents never let him forget where he belongs: in New Jersey, in the bosom of his tenacious, tender-hearted, loud, loving, and well-fed Italian-American grandparents who lavish all of their affection on their last unmarried grandchild. When Nick announces he is being promoted and moving to Seattle, his grandparents are devastated and quickly concoct a series of hilarious schemes to keep Nick from leaving, including introducing him to the woman of his dreams.

Director David Pelletier states, "Over the River and Through the Woods is an all-time favorite of mine. Joe DiPietro's depiction of family, love, heartbreak, sentiment, and joy are all beautifully done. This show will make you howl with laughter, as well as tug on your heart-strings. The cast is stupendous, and one would be remiss if they miss this show. The characters are all relatable, and the audience is sure to find reflections of their own traditions and experiences while rolling in their seats or wiping away a tear."

The production features a lineup of LTM favorites including Andrew Rosenstein of West Granby, Tim Grant of Manchester, Angela Dias of Colchester, Debi Freund of East Haven, Bill Emmerson of Coventry, and Kate Brophy of Glastonbury.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are

$27 for VIP seating, $19 General Admission with discounts available for seniors, students, and active military. Tickets are available now and can be secured online at www.cheneyhall.org or through the Little Theatre of Manchester's Box Office at (860) 647-9824.