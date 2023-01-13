Linda Eder Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

Acclaimed vocalist and Broadway star, Linda Eder is indisputably one of the greatest voices of our time. Best known for originating the role of Lucy in her Theater World Award-winning performance in the Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde, she has been wowing audiences from concert stages since she began performing professionally at 19.

She will return to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage for a performance on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 7pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and 068 Magazine Singer Songwriter Series.

A best-selling recording artist with 18 solo recordings to her credit, Eder brings a diverse repertoire spanning Broadway, Standards, Pop, Country, and Jazz. When Eder performs live in-concert, audiences are awed by the ease of her transitions between genres, effortlessly displaying the full range of her incredible vocal gift of performing any chosen material. The concert stage remains the mainstay of Eder's career, and The Playhouse is thrilled to bring her joy and talent back under their roof. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show by visiting The Hideaway (30 Grove Street, Ridgefield) for dinner the day of the show and enjoy a complimentary draft beer or glass of wine with your entrée when you present your ticket.

Born in Tucson, Arizona and raised in Brainerd, Minnesota, Eder began her career right out of high school singing all around her home state, and she eventually landed a gig at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She gained the attention of audiences and record companies alike during her unprecedented 12-week winning streak on the 1987 season of "Star Search." She launched her recording career in 1991 with her self-titled debut album and soon established a vital niche as America's most popular and acclaimed new interpreter of Pop, Standard and Theatrical genres. She released two more solo albums before starring in the Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde in April 1997. As the tragic character "Lucy" in this new musical, Eder blew the roof off New York City's Plymouth Theatre eight times a week as she belted out her signature songs "Someone Like You" and "A New Life." Her Broadway debut, for which she was rewarded with a Drama Desk nomination, sent her already rapidly rising star blazing across the sky securing her a spot as one of America's most beloved singers and dynamic "live" performers.

After leaving Broadway, Eder's recording career continued "full steam ahead" with her discography to date being comprised of 18 solo recordings and numerous musical recordings. She focused on mostly Broadway, Standard and Pop music for many years, which highlighted her abundant vocal gifts as well as her skill for delivering dynamic, emotional resonant interpretations of mostly familiar songs while making them her own. Over the years, she has stepped outside her wheelhouse, for instance recording a full Country Pop album as well as a duet cover of Roy Orbison's "Crying" with Clay Aiken for his album Tried & True. She established her own company Tressamail, Inc. in 2013 and released the highly acclaimed Christmas Where You Are, Linda Live, and Retro Volume 1. In 2018, Linda recorded her 17th solo album If You See Me, a Broadway/Standards CD entitled, with music for the title track written by her son, Jake Wildhorn, and lyrics written by Linda herself.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($57.50), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.