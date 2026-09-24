Legacy Theatre to Welcome Long Wharf Theatre for Upcoming Collaboration

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A partnership between two prominent Connecticut theatres is bringing Arthur Miller's award-winning play, THE PRICE, to the Connecticut Shoreline.

Earlier this year, Long Wharf Theatre entered into an agreement with Legacy Theatre to produce one of their 2026-27 season events at the jewel box theatre in Branford.

'We are thrilled to offer audiences of both Legacy Theatre and Long Wharf Theatre the opportunity to see this riveting play in our venue.' said Jeff Zeitlin, Managing Director of Legacy Theatre. 'Long Wharf Theatre, going back over 60 years, is one of the great regional theatrical production companies in the country with a repertoire that includes a coveted Tony Award. We welcome this partnership as Legacy Theatre continues to expand the breadth of productions for the Connecticut Shoreline.'

Written in 1967 as a response to America's moral debt for the Vietnam War, Arthur Miller's THE PRICE is an achingly intimate exploration of two estranged brothers reuniting years after their father's death demands a reckoning with the question: what price do we pay in the present for the choices we made in the past? In a bold reimagining of the play that responds to our own fraught times, renowned director Ralph B. Peña returns to Long Wharf Theatre (The Chinese Lady, 2021) and invites audiences to experience this universal story from the perspective of an Asian American family.

Meredith Suttles, Managing Director of Long Wharf Theatre, commented, 'Meeting audiences where they are and building meaningful connections across our region are at the heart of how Long Wharf Theatre approaches our work. We're thrilled to partner with Legacy Theatre and bring Arthur Miller's THE PRICE to audiences along the shoreline. We're excited to return to this community and create new opportunities to experience extraordinary theatre together. We hope this is the beginning of a lasting partnership with Legacy Theatre.'

THE PRICE starts Previews on October 30th and runs through November 22nd. Tickets are now on sale and available through Long Wharf Theatre's website, www.longwharf.org, or by calling the Long Wharf Theatre box office, (203) 693-1486.

ABOUT LEGACY THEATRE

The Legacy Theatre is conveniently located just 4 minutes off Exit 56, I-95, at 128 Thimble Islands Road, in the Stony Creek Village of Branford, CT, steps from the Long Island Sound. Legacy is a fully accessible, non-profit, professional theatre and training center along the Connecticut shoreline. The theatre, fully renovated prior to its opening in 2021, is housed in the former Stony Creek Puppet Theatre, a building with more than a century of rich history that includes performances by Orson Welles, and in 2024, a musical directed by Julie Andrews.

ABOUT LONG WHARF THEATRE

Founded during the peak of America's regional theatre movement, Long Wharf Theatre opened on July 4, 1965. Under the leadership of Managing Director Meredith Suttles, our company continues to build on a legacy of more than 400 productions that represent the best of classic plays, beloved musicals, and boundary-breaking new work. We are internationally recognized for a commitment to commissioning, developing, and producing new plays that expand the canon of the American theatre. More than 30 Long Wharf Theatre productions have transferred to Broadway and Off-Broadway.

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