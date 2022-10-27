Legacy Theatre Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring BEAUTY AND THE BEAST & More
Legacy's 2023 Mainstage Series will open with the world premiere of Masters of Puppets by David Rock, May 25-June 11.
After two seasons of uplifting, intriguing, and inspiring productions and performances, Legacy Theatre is back for their third season in 2023. Four productions will take the stage as part of Legacy's 2023 Mainstage Series, a lineup that already has audiences excited!
"What an exciting and eclectic variety of productions we had at Legacy in 2022! We have heard our audiences and are thrilled to be able to lower ticket prices this season, offer extended performances into the weekend, and, as we have been hearing back so immediately, provide the types of shows that this area and these communities are excited to see in the season to come!" said Artistic Director and Legacy Co-Founder Keely Baisden Knudsen. "We couldn't do it without all of the tremendous community support from individuals, businesses, and foundations, and are excited to continue to grow our relationships through outreach and education in the coming year!"
Legacy's 2023 Mainstage Series will open with the world premiere of Masters of Puppets by David Rock, May 25-June 11. Amanda Detmer (Fox's Empire) and Kurt Fuller (CBS's Evil) star in this no holds barred look at the dirty underbelly of professional wrestling. James Roday Rodriguez (ABC's A Million Little Things) joins with Legacy Theatre to produce Rock's riveting drama, taking you from the corner office to the top turnbuckle, daring to ask the question: who are the Masters of Puppets?
Next up will be The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!), running July 13-30, with music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart, and book by Rockwell and Bogart. A love letter to musical theatre, this spoof on Rent is sung in the style of the best musical theatre composers of all time, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb. This musical satire, sung to familiar Broadway tunes, is a tantalizing treat!
The third installment in the Mainstage Series, playing August 10-27, will be none other than Disney's Beauty and the Beast. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton, this "tale as old as time" is based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature and tells the classic story of Belle and a young prince trapped under a spell. It's an enchanting musical that is perfect for the whole family!
Closing out the Mainstage Series September 14-October 1 will be The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields. A farce of epic proportions, this hilarious play within a play is part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, and is a global phenomenon that is guaranteed to leave the entire family aching with laughter!
The 2023 Season will also include Broadway Concerts generously sponsored by Jana and Tom Shea, the 2023 Family Series, a new work, and special events, like the return of the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, at the end of the season. Titles will be announced in January when single tickets go on sale.
Subscriptions for Legacy's 2023 Mainstage Series are on sale now through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or through Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. Weekly Box Office hours can be found online. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks continue to be recommended, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized between every show.
Naming opportunities and sponsorships are still available. For more information, email Julie@LegacyTheatreCT.org. @LegacyTheatreCT
