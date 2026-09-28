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CLASSIC SEGER: ROCK & ROLL NEVER FORGETS Tribute to Bob Seger

The tribute band will perform at the Warner Theatre in Hartford, featuring lead vocalist Darren McLeay.

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CLASSIC SEGER: ROCK & ROLL NEVER FORGETS Tribute to Bob Seger

Join Classic Seger at the Warner Theatre in Torrington, Connecticut for a live show in the Oneglia Auditorium on Thursday, November 5th, 2026, at 7:30pm. Classic Seger brings their legendary tribute to Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band for one night of rock & roll.

This special performance celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Bob Seger’s iconic multi-platinum albums Live Bullet and Night Moves, delivering the raw energy, heart, and authenticity of a true 1970s rock concert. Relive the soundtrack of a generation with timeless hits like “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Mainstreet,” “Katmandu,” and Silver Bullet Band favorites “Old Time Rock & Roll,” “Hollywood Nights,” “Like a Rock,” and “Roll Me Away.”  The show also features deep cuts that will thrill even the most die-hard Seger fans. 

Tickets are now on sale for Classic Seger: Rock & Roll Never Forgets on Thursday, November 5th, 2026, at 7:30pm.

 

Click Here to Get Tickets
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