CLASSIC SEGER: ROCK & ROLL NEVER FORGETS Tribute to Bob Seger

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Join Classic Seger at the Warner Theatre in Torrington, Connecticut for a live show in the Oneglia Auditorium on Thursday, November 5th, 2026, at 7:30pm. Classic Seger brings their legendary tribute to Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band for one night of rock & roll.

This special performance celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Bob Seger’s iconic multi-platinum albums Live Bullet and Night Moves, delivering the raw energy, heart, and authenticity of a true 1970s rock concert. Relive the soundtrack of a generation with timeless hits like “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Mainstreet,” “Katmandu,” and Silver Bullet Band favorites “Old Time Rock & Roll,” “Hollywood Nights,” “Like a Rock,” and “Roll Me Away.” The show also features deep cuts that will thrill even the most die-hard Seger fans.

Tickets are now on sale for Classic Seger: Rock & Roll Never Forgets on Thursday, November 5th, 2026, at 7:30pm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 15 Hrs 36 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Connecticut News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming