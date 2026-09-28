CLASSIC SEGER: ROCK & ROLL NEVER FORGETS Tribute to Bob Seger
The tribute band will perform at the Warner Theatre in Hartford, featuring lead vocalist Darren McLeay.
Join Classic Seger at the Warner Theatre in Torrington, Connecticut for a live show in the Oneglia Auditorium on Thursday, November 5th, 2026, at 7:30pm. Classic Seger brings their legendary tribute to Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band for one night of rock & roll.
This special performance celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Bob Seger’s iconic multi-platinum albums Live Bullet and Night Moves, delivering the raw energy, heart, and authenticity of a true 1970s rock concert. Relive the soundtrack of a generation with timeless hits like “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Mainstreet,” “Katmandu,” and Silver Bullet Band favorites “Old Time Rock & Roll,” “Hollywood Nights,” “Like a Rock,” and “Roll Me Away.” The show also features deep cuts that will thrill even the most die-hard Seger fans.
Tickets are now on sale for Classic Seger: Rock & Roll Never Forgets on Thursday, November 5th, 2026, at 7:30pm.
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