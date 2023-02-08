Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 08, 2023  

Last Chance To Register For Playhouse Theatre Academy's SCENE STUDY Class For Teens

Playhouse Theatre Academy's SCENE STUDY class (for ages 13-17) begins on February 9th at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, CT.

In this class taught by Jan Mason, students will learn techniques in memorization, script analysis and character analysis while implementing exercises to keep scenes fresh and vibrant. Students will work on short scenes from a variety of genres and styles. No prior experience necessary.

This class is eight weeks long, and will take place from 4:30-5:30pm on Thursdays. There will be a Share Day on the final class for family and friends! Need-based scholarships are available. To learn more, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

About the Teaching Artist: Jan Mason has developed new plays in New York City working as a director with Ensemble Studio Theatre (Theatre Lab Member), The Women's Project (Director's Forum Member), Rattlestick (Artistic Associate), and New Georges (Affiliated Artist and Roaring Girl). She is Associate Artistic Director at Connecticut Lyric Opera and is an Affiliated Artist at Capital Classics Theatre Company where she directed for their inaugural Contemporary Classics Conversations program on social justice. She teaches at Western Connecticut State University, Fairfield University and Naugatuck Valley Community College. Jan has several short plays available on New Play Exchange. www.janmason.net

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including pricing and registration form, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.




