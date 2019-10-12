LOVE BOAT's Ted Lange Joins The Cast Of CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS

THE LOVE BOAT's favorite bartender, Ted Lange is joining the cast of Connecticut's run away holiday hit CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS. Running December 1 through December 23rd, this is the 7th year TheaterWorks has staged the production to an ever-growing audience.



Christmas on the Rocks is an offbeat collection of twisted holiday tales by John Cariani, Jeffrey Hatcher, Jenn Harris & Matthew Wilkas, Jacques Lamarre, Theresa Rebeck and Edwin Sanchez.



Conceived and directed by Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, Christmas on the Rocks features seven playwrights each adding their own spin to the canon of holiday traditions past.



Rob said "Audiences love CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS. I'm super excited to have Ted join us this year. Who didn't love Issac from THE LOVE BOAT - America's favorite bartender. Ted has a warm and heartfelt presence - he's the glue that'll hold this crazy show together. I love that we're introducing yet another new twist to our happy holiday tradition."

It's Christmas Eve in a rundown local bar. Expecting a silent night, the bartender finds himself mixing drinks for a parade of surprising guests - children from your favorite Christmas specials and movies - now all grown up. Join them as they pour out their Christmas woes in this delightful parody.



CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS runs December 1 through December 23, 2019.

Ted Lange (The Bartender) is excited to be making his TheaterWorks debut. As a star of the television classic The Love Boat, Lange's ten seasons as Isaac Washington earned him global recognition. His television acting career also includes That's My Mama, Mr. T and Tina, and guest appearances on Evening Shade, Half and Half, Family Matters, In the Heat of the Night, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Oprah Winfrey Show. He hit the reality TV genre running on Celebrity Fit Club. Combining all his talents, Lange wrote, acted, directed, and produced his play, Let Freedom Ring in Los Angeles. A historical dramedy about how the Liberty Bell was cracked. A graduate of London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, Ted has written over twenty five plays and performed at theaters across the country including Stella Adler Theatre, Classical Theatre of Harlem and the Loraine Hansberry Theatre among many, many others. When asked about the diversity of his career, Lange states, "The duty of the Artist is to find his muse, then let her rip."





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You