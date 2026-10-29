LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT to Play Palace Theater

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The holiday season comes to life at the Palace Theater on December 4 with a special presentation of Love Actually in Concert, featuring a live orchestra performing the film's iconic score while the beloved movie is shown on the theater's big screen.

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the heartwarming romantic comedy in a whole new way as Music Director Greg Paladino leads a live orchestra performing the soundtrack and score in sync with the film. From its unforgettable opening moments to its most emotional and joyful scenes, Love Actually takes on new depth and excitement when accompanied by live music performed in real time.

A modern holiday favorite, Love Actually weaves together a collection of interconnecting stories about love, friendship, family, and the spirit of the season. Featuring an all-star cast and a soundtrack filled with memorable songs, the film has become a cherished annual tradition for audiences around the world.

'This unique concert experience combines the magic of live performance with one of the most beloved holiday films ever made,' said Palace Theater Marketing Officer Andrea Nyquist. 'Whether you're seeing Love Actually for the first time or returning to a seasonal favorite, this event offers a memorable way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends.'

Perfect for date nights, holiday gatherings, and movie lovers of all ages, Love Actually in Concert transforms a familiar cinematic experience into a spectacular live event, showcasing the artistry of both film and live music.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Palace Theater Box Office.

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