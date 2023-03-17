LAUREL CANYON: A TRIBUTE TO CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG to be Presented at Cheney Hall in May

Laurel Canyon is an acoustic tribute to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, featuring recreations of their seminal works as well as songs from their early bands and solo years.

The group will perform at Cheney Hall on Friday, May 5th.

The group consists of Grammy Award winning writer/producer Mark Hudson, Hall of Fame Songwriter Gary Burr, and singer/songwriter Mark Mirando.

These three talented, true fans of all things CSNY take you back to the days of palm trees and sunshine of Laurel Canyon, California.... where some of the greatest music in history was born.

Performance Details:

May 5

Friday at 7:00 PM

Cabaret Seating: $42

General Section:

Center Section: $35

Left or Right Sections: $25

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

For tickets call 860-647-9824 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231385®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cheneyhall.org%2Flaurel-canyon?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1