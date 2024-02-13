L Morgan Lee Will Perform at Branford's Legacy Theatre This Weekend

Join Tony Award Nominee L Morgan Lee-most recently known for her breakout performance in "A Strange Loop" on Broadway-in a concert filled with Broadway classics, gems by new writers, and unexpected deep-cuts that explore her dreams about love, life, and a world of possibilities.

Legacy Theatre will welcome L Morgan Lee, the first performer of the 2024 Sunday Broadway Concert Series, to Branford on Sunday, February 18th at 2:00pm. She is best known for her history-making turn in "A Strange Loop" on Broadway, a performance that also garnered her an Antonyo Award for Featured Performance in a Musical, an Obie Award, and a Drama League Distinguished Performance nomination. In London, she was seen playing the titular role in a musical adaptation of "The Danish Girl" - currently in development. Other work includes well over a decade of Off-Broadway, Regional, International/National concerts, and tours with artists from Paul McCartney to Our Lady J. In the studio, L Morgan was the voice of Ornate Williams in "Sugar Maple" w. Fred Savage (Osiris Media) and can be found on Joe Iconis' album (Ghostlight Records), Ethan Carlson's "Her Sound, vol. 3, The Rainbow Lullaby Album" (Broadway Records), "Soft Butter" (Kauffman/Teris), and the Grammy-nominated BCR of "A Strange Loop" (Sh-K-Boom Records).

The Sunday Broadway Concert Series is an intimate afternoon concert program featuring stars from the biggest shows on stage today, bringing Broadway talent to Branford. Award-winning performers fresh from the Great Bright Way entertain Legacy audiences with songs and stories brimming with NYC style, right here on the shoreline! The 2024 season also features six additional Tony Award-winners and nominees: Broadway's Alice Ripley (March 10), Adam Pascal (April 7), Liz Callaway (April 21), Andrea McArdle (5/12), Kate Baldwin (June 30), and Howard McGillin (October 6). The 2024 Sunday Broadway Concert Series is once again generously supported by Jana and Tom Shea and sponsored in part by WMNR Fine Arts Radio.

"Each year these concerts get better and better, and I still have to pinch myself that this caliber of Broadway talent (that I waited at the stage door for in my younger years for a picture/autograph) are performing in my hometown!" said Sunday Broadway Concert Series Producer Colin Sheehan. "That said, a few of this past year's concerts did sell out, so I suggest subscribing early to avoid disappointment. Our 2024 series is shaping up to be even more popular!"

Two different (partial and full season) concert series subscriptions are now available at a discount through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. Single tickets and Livestream tickets are also on sale now. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road.