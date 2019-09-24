Kit Ingui Named Managing Director of Long Wharf Theatre

Kit Ingui, Long Wharf Theatre's current Acting Managing Director, will assume the role of Managing Director of Long Wharf Theatre effective immediately. Ingui, with 20 years of experience in Broadway and Off-Broadway production, has become a highly-regarded and key member of the leadership team since joining Long Wharf Theatre in 2017 and served as Acting Managing Director from July to September 2019.

"We are thrilled to appoint Kit Ingui as the new Managing Director of Long Wharf Theatre," stated Laura Pappano, Chair of the Long Wharf Theatre Board of Directors. "The board of directors has tremendous confidence in her as a leader and partner to Artistic Director Jacob Padrón. Since her arrival at Long Wharf Theatre in 2017, Kit has been nothing short of extraordinary in every capacity. The theatre is fortunate to have her leadership at this exciting and pivotal time."

"Long Wharf Theatre is at an exciting point in its nearly 55 year history. When the Board hired Jacob Padrón as our Artistic Director, they pushed the doors of the theatre open wider than they have ever been," added Ingui. "Long Wharf was created as a theatre for the community of New Haven. We are stepping back into those founding principles by re-centering our work on our community, while also building the future of the American theatre right here in New Haven. I am honored to be working in partnership with Jacob, our extraordinarily dedicated board, and the best staff in the industry to reimagine the possibilities of theatre for this and future generations."

"I cannot imagine a better partner than Kit Ingui to lead Long Wharf Theatre into a boundary breaking future," said Padrón. "She has been a trusted collaborator from the very beginning and I am deeply grateful that we will go on this journey together, anchored by the values of rigor, joy, and innovation. Kit lives these values every day."

Long Wharf Theatre's 19-20 Season begins on October 9 with the world premiere of On The Grounds of Belonging, written by Ricardo Pérez González and directed by David Mendizábal. Opening night is set for Wednesday, October 16 on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre. The season continues in November with Kate Hamill's adaptation of the Jane Austen classic, Pride and Prejudice, directed by Jess McLeod. In February 2020, Long Wharf will produce I Am My Own Wife, written by Doug Wright and directed by Rebecca Martínez. Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady will begin performances in March, directed by Ralph B. Peña. The season concludes in May 2020 with The Great Leap, written by Lauren Yee and directed by Madeline Sayet.

Kit Ingui joined Long Wharf Theatre as Associate Managing Director in January of 2017. Prior to Long Wharf Theatre, Kit served as Associate General Manager for Broadway producing and management firm, Joey Parnes Productions. With JPP, Kit company managed the Broadway productions of This Is Our Youth, the 2014 Tony Award winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, and the 2013 Tony Award winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Other Broadway credits include End of the Rainbow, the 2009 Tony Award winning revival of HAIR, Equus starring Daniel Radcliffe & Richard Griffiths, Passing Strange, Butley starring Nathan Lane, Well, and the National Tour of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Kathleen Turner and Bill Irwin. Kit served in the producing offices of the 2006-2008 Tony Awards, the 2012-2014 Drama Desk Awards and as Line Producer for the 2015 and 2016 Drama Desk Awards. Prior to her work in the commercial theatre, Kit worked in various capacities at non-profit theaters including Vineyard Theatre, Classic Stage Company and Playwrights Horizons.





