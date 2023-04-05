KINKY BOOTS, SUNSET BOULEVARD, and More Set For ACT of Connecticut's 2023/24 Season

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced their 2023-2024 line up of shows. The season will mark the theater's sixth season and will include the Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award winning SUNSET BOULEVARD, the smash hit jukebox musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, and the Tony and Grammy Award winning KINKY BOOTS!

ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine says, "This is going to be an incredible season at ACT of CT! I can't wait for our audiences to see what we have in store for them with our upcoming SUNSET BOULEVARD, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, and KINKY BOOTS. These are three fantastic shows that we know our audiences are going to absolutely love!"

ACT of CT's 2023-2024 Season Includes:

SUNSET BOULEVARD

October 26 - November 19, 2023

Music: Andrew Lloyd Webber

Book & Lyrics: Don Black & Christopher Hampton

SUNSET BOULEVARD tells the magnificent tale of Norma Desmond, a faded silent-screen goddess living in her Sunset Boulevard mansion clinging to a fantasy that audiences still long for her, but in reality, hardly remember her. This Tony Award winning masterpiece has been called Andrew Lloyd Webber's finest scores and weaves a compelling tale of romance, obsession, and faded glory.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

February 22 - March 17, 2024

Book: Colin Scott & Floyd Mutrux

The Tony Award Winning Broadway Musical inspired by the actual events!

On December 4, 1956, a twist of fate brought together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET transports you back to another time and captures the contagious spirit, freewheeling excitement, and thrilling sounds of this once-in-a-life-time event where four of music's best talents came together. Experience the irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and above all, a celebration of amazing music!

KINKY BOOTS

May 23 - June 16, 2024

Music & Lyrics: Cyndi Lauper

Book: Harvey Fierstein

The winner of the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award, KINKY BOOTS is a huge-hearted Broadway hit that features a joyous score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible.