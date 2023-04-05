Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KINKY BOOTS, SUNSET BOULEVARD, and More Set For ACT of Connecticut's 2023/24 Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

Apr. 05, 2023  
KINKY BOOTS, SUNSET BOULEVARD, and More Set For ACT of Connecticut's 2023/24 Season

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced their 2023-2024 line up of shows. The season will mark the theater's sixth season and will include the Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award winning SUNSET BOULEVARD, the smash hit jukebox musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, and the Tony and Grammy Award winning KINKY BOOTS!

ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine says, "This is going to be an incredible season at ACT of CT! I can't wait for our audiences to see what we have in store for them with our upcoming SUNSET BOULEVARD, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, and KINKY BOOTS. These are three fantastic shows that we know our audiences are going to absolutely love!"

ACT of CT's 2023-2024 Season Includes:

SUNSET BOULEVARD

October 26 - November 19, 2023

Music: Andrew Lloyd Webber
Book & Lyrics: Don Black & Christopher Hampton

SUNSET BOULEVARD tells the magnificent tale of Norma Desmond, a faded silent-screen goddess living in her Sunset Boulevard mansion clinging to a fantasy that audiences still long for her, but in reality, hardly remember her. This Tony Award winning masterpiece has been called Andrew Lloyd Webber's finest scores and weaves a compelling tale of romance, obsession, and faded glory.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

February 22 - March 17, 2024
Book: Colin Scott & Floyd Mutrux
The Tony Award Winning Broadway Musical inspired by the actual events!
On December 4, 1956, a twist of fate brought together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET transports you back to another time and captures the contagious spirit, freewheeling excitement, and thrilling sounds of this once-in-a-life-time event where four of music's best talents came together. Experience the irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and above all, a celebration of amazing music!

KINKY BOOTS

May 23 - June 16, 2024
Music & Lyrics: Cyndi Lauper
Book: Harvey Fierstein

The winner of the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award, KINKY BOOTS is a huge-hearted Broadway hit that features a joyous score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible.




Madison Lyric Stage To Present The Music Of Burt Bacharach And Michel Legrand, May 5-6 Photo
Madison Lyric Stage To Present The Music Of Burt Bacharach And Michel Legrand, May 5-6
Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company serving the Connecticut shoreline, will present a cabaret-style concert of hit songs by Burt Bacharach and Michel Legrand on May 5 and 6 at the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society located at 297 Boston Post Road in Madison.
Education @ the Warner Presents Special Effects: Burns – A Master Class with Tyler G Photo
Education @ the Warner Presents Special Effects: Burns – A Master Class with Tyler Green, May 13
Education @ the Warner presents Special Effects: Burns – a Master Class with Tyler Green, Saturday, May 13 at 2 pm. Tyler will provide detailed demonstration of his craft, and then guide students through creating realistic cuts and bruises on a fellow classmate. This class is best suited for ages 16 and up.
Legendary Herbie Hancock To Perform In Concert At Palace Theater, June 22 Photo
Legendary Herbie Hancock To Perform In Concert At Palace Theater, June 22
The Palace Theater will bring music icon Herbie Hancock to Waterbury on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM.  Hancock, a legendary pianist and composer, is a Kennedy Center honoree, Academy Award winner, and winner of 14 Grammy awards. This concert is part of the ION Bank Concert series.
ACT Of Connecticut Presents THE SECRET GARDEN Photo
ACT Of Connecticut Presents THE SECRET GARDEN
ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced the cast for the final production of their 2022-2023 season – THE SECRET GARDEN. The show promises to be the perfect spring musical and will close out the theater's fifth season.

More Hot Stories For You


Education @ the Warner Presents Special Effects: Burns – A Master Class with Tyler Green, May 13Education @ the Warner Presents Special Effects: Burns – A Master Class with Tyler Green, May 13
April 4, 2023

Education @ the Warner presents Special Effects: Burns – a Master Class with Tyler Green, Saturday, May 13 at 2 pm. Tyler will provide detailed demonstration of his craft, and then guide students through creating realistic cuts and bruises on a fellow classmate. This class is best suited for ages 16 and up.
Legendary Herbie Hancock To Perform In Concert At Palace Theater, June 22Legendary Herbie Hancock To Perform In Concert At Palace Theater, June 22
April 4, 2023

The Palace Theater will bring music icon Herbie Hancock to Waterbury on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM.  Hancock, a legendary pianist and composer, is a Kennedy Center honoree, Academy Award winner, and winner of 14 Grammy awards. This concert is part of the ION Bank Concert series.
ACT Of Connecticut Presents THE SECRET GARDENACT Of Connecticut Presents THE SECRET GARDEN
April 4, 2023

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced the cast for the final production of their 2022-2023 season – THE SECRET GARDEN. The show promises to be the perfect spring musical and will close out the theater's fifth season.
The Warner Theatre and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Partner On RX FOR THE ARTSThe Warner Theatre and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Partner On RX FOR THE ARTS
April 3, 2023

The Warner Theatre has partnered with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital to offer a new community program, Rx for the Arts.  
Playhouse on Park to Produce World Premiere of WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher This SpringPlayhouse on Park to Produce World Premiere of WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher This Spring
April 2, 2023

WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher will run at Playhouse on Park May 31 - June 18, 2023. This production will be directed by Vanessa Morosco. WEBSTER'S BITCH is a part of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic.
share