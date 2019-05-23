Jon Batiste and Stay Human Will Perform at The Ridgefield Playhouse Summer Gala on June 21

You see him every night on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" - now see Jon Batiste LIVE with his band Stay Human at The Ridgefield Playhouse Summer Gala on Friday, June 21 - the first official day of summer. From his original material and American standards to New Orleans Jazz to the present day -- come enjoy a great night of music, food and drink while supporting The Playhouse! The gala begins at 5:30 pm and includes dishes prepared by local restaurants, an open bar and a chance to bid on fabulous silent auction items outside under a tent on the baseball field next to The Playhouse. Jon Batiste and Stay Human will perform at 8pm. This show is part of the Moffly Media Evening of Art Wine & Jazz Series and Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity. Media sponsor for this show is WFUV.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is grateful for the support of Silver Sponsors: Berisford & Stockel Families, Ann & Steve Carlson, De Clercq Office Group, Adam R. Rose & Peter R. McQuillan and Lisa & Michael Shinall; Restaurant Sponsors: Bailey's Backyard, Bareburger, Culinary Chefs of Atria Senior Living, Odeen's Barbecue, Some Things Fishy Catering, Southwest Café, Tablao, Tequila Escape, and The Village Tavern; Beverage Sponsors: Asylum Distillery, Campari, Corona Premier, Founders Brewing Company, Got Attitude Vodka, Half Full Brewery, Nod Hill Brewery, Pacifico Clara, Pera Wines, Reverie Brewing Company and Treasury Wine Estates. Additional Support by Abbey Tent & Party Rentals, The Cake Box, Hollandia Nurseries, Pepsi, Reliance Merchant Services& Reli-Bid and Whistle Stop Bakery.

Band leader, Jon Batiste has performed with such artists as Stevie Wonder, Prince, Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, Ed SHeeran, and Mavis Staples. The Louisiana native began as a percussionist in his family's band The Batiste Brothers Band at the age of eight. He switched to piano at age eleven and in addition to taking classical lessons began transcribing songs from video games such as Streetfighter Alpha and Sonic Hedgehog. He studied with Trombone Shorty at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts and later attended Julliard. He made his debut at The Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam at age 20, producing and performing his own show and went on to conduct music classes and clinics throughout the Netherlands, eventually returning to play Carnegie Hall in New York City. Since 2015 he has served as bandleader of the house band for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Batiste has just released his new album, Hollywood Africans, produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett.

With Hollywood Africans, Batiste dives deep into his own personal and cultural heritage, weaving an intimate and emotional tapestry out of original material and American standards that carries the listener from the early jazz of New Orleans to the present day. "The goal was just to collaborate on something that felt authentic to both of us," says Batiste. "What we came up with was an intimate, stripped-down portrait of who I am, and the lineage of musicians and performers who are really vital to my work and to his. On this record, I want us to bop, dance, laugh and cry to the sound of the music while we remember our black heroes and wield the superpowers they left us with. Because of them, I don't have to wear a mask. I get to be who I am."

For tickets ($75- $175) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You