Join Blues & Brews On The Patio at Cheney Hall

Join in for a chill, socially safe vibe as some members from LTM's pit orchestra form a jazz trio to perform.

Their friends from Labyrinth Brewing Company will be on hand to provide 8oz tastings of their craft beer. Each ticket includes two (2) tokens to be exchanged for beverages. For an additional $5 donation made onsite at the event, you can receive an additional token.

FRIDAY, MAY 14 FROM 6 TO 8 P.M.

OUTSIDE ON CHENEY HALL'S PATIO

TICKETS

Tickets are $20 and include two tokens that can be exchanged for beverages.

For an additional $5 donation (made onsite at the event), you can receive an additional token.

Additionally, the jazz quartet will gladly accept cash tips.

For tickets visit cheneyhall.org or call 860-647-9824