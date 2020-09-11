Johnny Mercer Foundation and Goodspeed Announce Renaming Of Writers Residency

The residency is now called the Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals.

Now entering their ninth year of collaboration the Johnny Mercer Foundation (JMF) and Goodspeed Musicals have announced an official name change for their annual writers retreat. The team has chosen to transition from Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Colony at Goodspeed to the newly-adopted Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals.

"Sensitivity to the current social and political climate and awareness that 'colony' is most commonly associated with social injustice has led to this important change," shared Jonathan Brielle, Executive Vice President of JMF and Writer/Producer in Residence. "We have dropped the word and are thrilled to incorporate 'Grove' into our program. A grove is a group of trees that grow independently, yet closely together and are reliant on the group." Brielle continued, "A grove imparts community; which is the essence of our writers' community."

In 2013, Goodspeed Musicals collaborated with JMF to create this major four-week residency program for musical theatre writers ­­-- the first of its kind in the country dedicated solely to the creation of new musicals. This continues Goodspeed's position as the center for the American Musical, which it supports through producing new and valued musicals from our nation's history, maintaining the comprehensive collection and services of the Scherer Library of Musical Theatre; and providing educational and outreach activities through its Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre.

Goodspeed Musicals' Producer Donna Lynn Hilton stated, "Acknowledging our obligation to create an environment where all creative voices are valued, recognized and safe we are pleased to share the announcement of the renaming of our important collaboration with the Johnny Mercer Foundation. The Mercer Grove will continue to prioritize diverse voices as we offer composers, lyricists, and librettists sanctuary to collaborate in a rich creative environment."

Details about the 2021 JMF Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals will be announced at a later date.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You