Johnny Knoxville is Coming To Camp John Waters at Club Getaway Next Fall

Director John Waters will return to Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut next fall to host his 6th Annual Camp John Waters weekend. This once-in-a-lifetime sleepaway-camp experience for his super fans will take place September 8th - 11th. The 300-acre adult summer camp will be transformed into a cinephile's dreamland for this exclusive weekend unlike any other.

Camp John Waters promises to be crazier, funnier and even more star-studded than ever before with Johnny Knoxville, Elizabeth Coffey and Mink Stole as special 2023 camp counselors. Guests will be invited to participate alongside other trashy campers in fun activities like a John Waters Costume Contest judged by John Waters, dance parties, a John Waters Movie Marathon, Hairspray Karaoke, Bloody Mary Bingo, Campfire & S'mores, Photo Opportunities with John, Camper Swap Meet, Baltimore Bar Hike, & Bobbing For Hotdogs.

Paint & Sip, Swimming, Trapeze, Zip Lining, Hiking, Biking, Rock Climbing, Skywalking at the Aerial Park, Archery, Waterskiing, Tennis, Giant Swings, Paddle Boarding, Bungee Trampolining, will also be on the camp menu of activities to choose from.

This Camp John Waters weekend will go on sale to the general public on November 17 via www.campjohnwaters.com. Rates begin at $565 for campers looking to camp in the great outdoors for the weekend. All-inclusive 6-person cabin accommodations begin at $634. All-inclusive weekends include 8 meals, activities and entertainment. Bus service from New York City is available for an added fee. Once guests arrive they can leave their wallets behind while letting their inner freak out.

The Baltimore-based filmmaker began his career with underground movies ("Mondo Trasho") and graduated to midnight ("Pink Flamingos,") then independent ("Polyester,") Hollywood ("Serial Mom,") and back down to Hollywood-underground ("A Dirty Shame".) His film "Hairspray" was turned into a hit Broadway musical that won eight Tony Awards. His most recent book the novel "Liarmouth" was published in May of 2022 and he regularly tours with his one man spoken word shows " End of the World" and "A John Waters Christmas.

Club Getaway, located in picturesque Kent, CT serves as a children's camp during the week and a camp for adults on the weekends. It has been the premier destination for sports, fun and entertainment in the Northeast for men and women of all ages for the last 45 years. The 300-acre camp offers activities ranging from ziplining and trapeze, to stand up paddleboarding. Club Getaway's season begins in May and caps off with a fall finale in October. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208619®id=60&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clubgetaway.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1