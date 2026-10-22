John Violinist to Perform at The Bushnell in November

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International violinist John Violinist will bring his live concert to The Bushnell on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The one-night-only performance will feature instrumental interpretations of popular R&B and pop songs, incorporating the musician's violin arrangements and performance style.

John Violinist is an internationally recognized violinist whose performances blend contemporary R&B, soul and modern instrumental artistry. Known for his dynamic stage presence and crowd-engaging style, he has built a reputation for delivering shows that are both musically rich and visually alluring. This special evening showcases powerful interpretations of R&B, Soul, and contemporary sounds through the expressive voice of the violin.

The performance takes place in the intimate Maxwell M. and Ruth R. Belding Theater on Saturday, November 7 at 7:30PM. Tickets are on sale now and are available online at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capitol Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

About John Violinist

John is an international violinist and performer who has fused the sound of classical music with the sound of today's popular music. He first started playing the violin at age 5. John has showcased his talent in front of various celebrities (Tom Werner, Anthony Anderson, Queen Latifah, and Valerie Simpson) to name a few. John had a segment on Talk of the Table with Gayle King. Previously he performed at the National NAACP gala in Boston. John also performed during the Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony at the Connecticut state capital as well as the Juneteenth Freedom Foundation Festival in D.C. In December 2021, John performed at Boston's Living Legends Gala.

He was also selected by Cooke's estate to pay tribute to the late great Sam Cooke. In 2020, he was selected for TikTok's First 100 Black Creatives Program. He is now a partner of TikTok and has gained over 50 million views on his social media platforms. John has aired on VH1, BET and MTV. He is currently partnered with Paramount and JBL pro. He was selected to perform at the Soul Luncheon-BET Soul Train Music Awards 50th Anniversary. His performances leave the crowd on the edge of their seats and hands in the air. He loves to interact with the crowd and leaves it all on the stage! His highly anticipated album RISE is out on all platforms.

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