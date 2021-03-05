Joel ' EL NINO ' Roman's Inspirational Productions Presents IT AIN'T EASY BEING GODLY

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Joel " EL NINO " Roman's Inspirational Productions will present It Ain't Easy Being Godly, a GODLLLY play with a secular twist at the Virtual Front Row Fringe Festival March 14th, 2021 at 3:30pm.

Joel " EL NINO " Roman's cast of characters were all played by him once in his ONE MAN SHOW but now he has brought other actors into the mix to see if his lead Jose will ever be godly enough to win Maria's heart!

Purchase your $20 zoom code for It Ain't Easy Being Godly by clicking the link https://paypal.me/StagedReading?locale.x=en_US.