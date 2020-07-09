Jeffrey Tambor Brings A New Improv & Writing Workshop Via Zoom To The Ridgefield Playhouse

You can learn from anywhere with NEW Zoom classes at The Ridgefield Playhouse this summer! Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor returns with a new Zoom Workshop - Acting & Writing Through Improv on Tuesdays, July 28 - September 29 from 7 - 10pm.

This is not a comedy workshop, although there is humor here in abundance. It's a workshop that uses the tool of Improvisation to help write, act and create. Throughout the past three workshops, students have effectively used improvisation as one of the techniques, and this class will use it extensively. It is a great training tool that gives actors and writers a way to discover characters and situations more in depth. Improvisation will be used to help improve either a written script or take a situation or idea and create a script. All students will participate by writing and improvising- even if you have never done it before. This class, done via Zoom, is all about discovery, having fun, and getting out of your comfort zone. As Jeffrey himself says, "THROW FEAR OUTSIDE THE WINDOW - WHERE IT RIGHTFULLY BELONGS." It's about play and play as a tool - which produces a sense of freedom. Classes @ The Ridgefield Playhouse are part of the Adam Broderick Salon and Spa Whole New You Series, Hamlet Hub Community Events Series and Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series.

Are you working from home? Stand out on every Zoom call with Speaking Fearlessly! Register now for Ira Joe Fisher's popular Speaking Fearlessly Workshop via Zoom. Class is on Tuesdays beginning August 18 through September 8 from 7:30 - 9pm. Presenting in front of a group can be a difficult experience. Whether for business or volunteer work, online or in-person, the ability to speak in public is a valuable life skill that can advance a career and fulfill leadership aspirations. Emmy Award-winning journalist, author and emcee Ira Joe Fisher offers a life-changing, new Zoom workshop, Speaking Fearlessly, featuring career-affirmed strategies - not tricks - for effective speech, public speaking presentations and high-stakes conversations. This virtual workshop will help you learn how to communicate effectively. Students will get expert coaching to help you deliver your ideas effectively, comfortably and with confidence. Ira will show you the ability to communicate effectively - for sales, for your job and for your family relationships - is something that each of us already possesses. This class is also highly recommended for high school students as they prepare for their college interviews. A prolific writer and poet, Ira was awarded two Emmy's for television writing.

Have weeks in quarantine woken up your creativity? Are you done watching Netflix and other online streaming platforms and thinking to yourself, "I can do that!" Is there a movie idea tucked away in your head that you've always wanted to write? Well, right now is the perfect time to write that screenplay. Once Hollywood reopens in the next few months, it will need original content. In this 6-week "Write Your Screenplay" Zoom class, Award winning screenwriter Katie Torpey will teach you how to turn your story idea into a well-told, formatted screenplay that you can sell to Hollywood. The class will take place on Tuesday evenings, August 18 through September 22 from 7 - 9pm. Students will learn the basics of screenwriting, storytelling, story structure, script format, theme, plot, characterization, dialogue and conflict. You will flesh out your story idea into a well-mapped out screenplay and walk away with the tools and confidence to write the movie you've always wanted to write. Just think - you may be the creator of the next Netflix hit movie!



Katie Torpey is an award-winning Screenwriter / Filmmaker with an MFA from UCLA School of Film and Television. She has sold several screenplays, written for television, and worked for numerous studios and networks. Her original screenplay The Perfect Man was released in theaters in June 2005 starring Hilary Duff, Heather Locklear and Chris Noth. The following year, her romantic comedy, "On the Other Side," hit theaters in Bollywood and was a big hit. She wrote and directed the independent film Truth About Kerry shot in Ireland starring Stana Katic (Castle), which was released in April 2012. She also co-created Mother Up! an animated TV series about motherhood starring Eva Longoria. It was one of Hulu's first original TV shows and premiered in 2013-14 and ran for 13 episodes on Hulu and City TV in Canada. Her latest screenplay Spaghetti Park is in pre-production. Katie is currently developing several TV shows, a digital writing product for students, and adapting her memoir into a screenplay to direct. Katie lives in CT on a lake and loves giving back to the community. For more information on Katie's career and life or to contact her directly, visit her website www.katietorpey.com

To register for classes ($240 - $495) call the box office at 203-438-5795 or visit our website ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Scholarships available through the generosity of the Beth and Bruce Becker Scholarship Fund. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT. Follow us on Instagram: @RidgefieldPlayhouse Twitter: @RPlayhouse Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ridgefieldplayhouse/

