JERSEY BOYS Comes to Music Theatre of Connecticut Next Week

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company opens their 37th MainStage Season with the Tony Award winning musical, Jersey Boys, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Jersey Boys ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2014 and is now coming to Norwalk with hit songs you know and love, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You.” Jersey Boys will run three weekends from September 15th – October 1st, 2023 with performances on Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays & Saturday at 8pm, and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

Jersey Boys chronicles the Four Seasons' life story—their meteoric rise, the trials that tested their bonds, and the ultimate triumph that turned their melodies into anthems for a generation. This multi-award winning musical gets to the heart of the groups relationships—with a special focus on front man Frankie Valli, the small kid with the big falsetto. The Four Seasons face a multitude of challenges including gambling debts, Mafia threats, family disasters and growing up. Jersey Boys is a glimpse at the people behind a sound that has managed to endure for over four decades in the hearts of the public. This electrifying show includes chart-topping hits which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Jersey Boys stars Michael Fasano (Cruise- Jersey Boys, Tour- Grease) as Frankie Valli, Sean McGee (Nat’l Tour- Jersey Boys) as Bob Gaudio, Nathan Cockroft (Fulton Theatre- Grease, White Plains PAC- The Prom) as Tommy DeVito, and Stephen Petrovich (1st Nat’l Tour- Love Never Dies, SToNC- Beauty & The Beast) as Nick Massi. Other cast members include Brianna Bauch (Disney World- Tomorrowland Christmas, Elm Shakespeare- Love’s Labour’s Lost), John Treacy Egan (B’way- My Fair Lady, Casa Valentina, Bye Bye Birdie), Skye Gillespie (Legacy Theatre- The Great Gatsby, MTC- Rocky Horror), Michael Luongo (Nat’l Tours- Finding Neverland, MTC- Rocky Horror), Matt Mancuso (Valley Shakespeare- Importance of Being Earnest, The Winter’s Tale), David L. Murray Jr. (Off B’way- On the Right Track, Songs for a New World), Robert Peterpaul (WCP- Newsies, ACT- Spelling Bee), Jeff Raab (Elm Shakespeare- The Tempest, MTC- Rocky Horror), and Emily Solo (Charlottesville Opera- Sound of Music, MTC- Lend Me A Tenor).

Jersey Boys is directed by MTC Co-Founder and Exec. Artistic Director, Kevin Connors, with Stage Management by Abbey Murray. Other team members include Musical Direction by Tony Bellomy, Choreography by Katie Goffman, Fight & Intimacy Choreography by Dan O’Driscoll, Scenic & Prop Design by Sean Sanford, Costume Design by Diane Vanderkroef, Lighting Design by RJ Romeo, and Sound Design by Jon Damast, 

Ticket prices range from $45-$60 plus fees and can be purchased online (Click Here) or over the phone (203-454-3883). Thursday, September 21st at 7pm will be Pride Night, sponsored by Circle Care Center. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT. 

MTC MainStage gives a huge thank you to its season sponsors, Circle Care Center, The Burry Fredrik Foundation, The Schnurmacher Foundation, and the State of Connecticut DECD/COA. They would also like to thank A Friend of MTC for sponsoring Jersey Boys.




