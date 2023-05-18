Ivoryton Playhouse and Gracewell Productions Host StAGEd Intent: New Play Readings for Boomers by Boomers

Ivoryton will bring a brand new play reading series to the shoreline community. StAGEd Intent will showcase new plays written for Boomers, by Boomers, followed by drinks, snacks and an in depth talkback. Plus, come early and enjoy 10% off lunch at the Blue Hound Cookery and Taproom just across the street from the Playhouse! The series will proudly feature playwrights, directors, and actors such as two-time Emmy© Award-winner Dorothy Lyman; Pulitzer Prize nominee Julie Gilbert; Cheers, Family Ties and Facts of Life TV writer Kimberly Hill; Actors Studio Moderator Ron Beverly and Academy Award Nominee Chazz Palminteri.

The first play in this four-part series, In the Bleak Midwinter*, is presented on June 9th. Written and directed by Connecticut's own Dorothy Lyman, this poignant family drama tells the story of Elizabeth Gladstone (played by Lyman), a recent widow, who wishes to stay on the family dairy farm, but her daughter and son-in-law have other plans. Ultimately, three generations of women meet on the farm in Upstate New York over a President's Day weekend to decide the fate of their matriarch.

Next under the tent, presented on July 14th is One Touch of Ava*, written by Julie Gilbert and directed by Carol Ziske. Ava Gardner is a world-famous, American movie star; lovelorn, restless, and rapacious. Bert Pfeiffer is an unknown painter of Dutch-Indonesian heritage and a prisoner-of-war survivor. For Gardner, having it all is not enough. Pfeiffer is as far from Gardner as a person can be and yet he keeps painting large portraits of her, inextricably drawing her closer to him. A Touch of Ava, which time-travels over two decades, is a two-character quest for connection, exploring fact while carrying it further.

On August 18th, three one-act plays will be featured under the tent. Hollywood and Thine*, the first of these, is a one-act comedy written by Kimberly Hill and co-directed by Hill and Gracewell Productions' Lauren Yarger. After years of hard work and dedication, a young movie star is at the peak of her career. Her agent has made an historic studio deal that will set her for life, but the famous young actress has just had a spiritual experience tending to her ill father and is questioning her path in life. Her agent tries to convince her they can get her soul written into the contract. Will her star end up on Hollywood Blvd or will she seek a more heavenly location?

Last, but certainly not least, in our series is The Spitting Image*, presented on September 8th. Written and directed by Ron Beverly, this piece about grief, forgiveness, and redemption, features Academy Award Nominee Chazz Palminteri* (Bullets Over Broadway, The Usual Suspects) and Debra Khan-Bey*. Denise, is a shy, sweet, honest college professor and single mom. Out of the blue, she gets a visit from her estranged stepfather, Albert; a lovable, truth-challenged, self-made man with a sack full of money and a faulty heart, trying to balance his ledger at the end of his life and make amends for a deep dark secret he's been carrying for 15 years - but doesn't want to carry to his grave?

Join us under the tent this summer to celebrate the stories, perspectives, creativity and wisdom of the Baby Boomer generation!

Following each play reading the Playhouse bar will be open and complimentary snacks served while audiences participate in a talkback with the playwrights, actors and directors.

Come early for lunch at the Blue Hound just across the street from the Playhouse! Simply show your ticket to the staff and receive a 10% discount!

StAGEd Intent will be presented on Friday afternoons throughout the summer... Performances are June 9, July 14, August 18, and September 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Seating is limited so reserve your ticket soon!

To reserve your FREE tickets please email katie@ivorytonplayhouse.org or call the box office at 860.767.7318. No Walk-ups please. Advance reservations only.

Ivoryton Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton. In the event of rain, the reading will be moved inside the playhouse.

For more information on the entire Ivoryton Playhouse 2023 season, visit ivorytonplayhouse.org.

For more information on Gracewell Productions please visit www.gracewellproduction.com