Ivoryton Playhouse Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Six-Show Lineup

Ivoryton Playhouse has revealed its six-show lineup for the highly anticipated 2024 season. This year promises a diverse and enchanting array of performances that will captivate audiences of all ages and tastes, from the young to the young at heart.

Everly: The Music of the Everly Brothers

Created by Ben Hope and Eric Anthony

Kicking off the season with a harmonious celebration of one of the most iconic duos in music history, Everly: The Music of the Everly Brothers will transport audiences through the timeless melodies of these legendary siblings. Created by and starring Broadway's Eric Anthony (Ring of Fire) and Ben Hope (Once), Everly is a fascinating look at the lives, careers, and, most importantly, the songs of the Everly Brothers. Get ready to sway and sing along to a multitude of hits that have stood the test of time, like ‘Bye Bye Love,' ‘Wake Up, Little Susie,' and dozens of others. ‘Everly' runs from April 4th to the 21st.

Swingtime Canteen

Book by Linda Thorsen Bond, William Repicci, and Charles Busch

Step back in time with Swingtime Canteen, a nostalgic journey to the 1940s featuring toe-tapping tunes and an all-female big band! This musical tells the story of MGM star Marian Ames, who assembles a top-notch group of musical women to entertain the troops serving in London during World War II. These five archetypal film femmes will wow audiences with their musical skills and heartfelt emotional journeys. Featuring more than 30 vintage tunes like ‘Don't Fence Me In,' Sing Sing Sing,' and ‘How High the Moon', the show runs May 16th to June 9th.

Mystic Pizza

Book by Sandy Ruskin

Mystic Pizza brings the beloved film to the stage, serving up a delicious slice of life in a small coastal town, our very own Mystic, Connecticut! With a perfect blend of humor, heart, and pizza, this adaptation will have audiences savoring every moment of friendship, love, and the pursuit of dreams. Based on the 1988 MGM rom-com that launched the career of Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family. Hits from the '80s and '90s abound, including ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun,' ‘Hold On,' ‘The Power of Love,' and ‘Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.' Rocking from June 27th to July 28th.

Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville

Book by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley, Lyrics and Music by Jimmy Buffet

Grab your flip-flops and sail to a tropical paradise with Escape to Margaritaville. This feel-good musical, featuring the music of Jimmy Buffett, is a sun-soaked journey of love, laughter, and "changes in latitude" that will have audiences dancing in their seats. ‘Cheeseburger In Paradise,' ‘Margaritaville,' ‘It's Five O'clock Somewhere,' and many others help tell the charming story of Tully, a smooth-talking islander who is living the good life as a singer/bartender at a tropical resort until he meets Rachel, a vacationer who steals his heart and turns his paradise upside down. Escape to Margaritaville will have us ‘looking for our lost shaker of salt' from August 8th to September 8th.

Alabama Story

By Kenneth Jones

Alabama Story brings a powerful and thought-provoking narrative to the stage. This gripping drama, set against the backdrop of the Civil Rights movement, tells the true story behind The Rabbit's Wedding, a children's book in which a black rabbit and a white rabbit get married. While a segregationist Senator and a steely Librarian square off over censorship, race, and the written word, two star-crossed lovers are reunited only to find that they have lived very different lives in the Deep South. Runs from October 3rd to the 20th.

God Bless Us, Everyone!

Created by Jacqueline Hubbard

Ending the season on a festive note, Ivoryton Playhouse is proud to present a world premiere Christmas show that is sure to become an annual holiday tradition. Take an unexpected blizzard, add a sprinkling of slapstick, a pinch of Dicken's, a little song, a little romance, and mix it all with holiday magic, and you'll get God Bless Us, Everyone! Conceived and directed by Jacqueline Hubbard, this brand-new bit of Christmas cheer runs from November 14th to December 15th.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of a season filled with music, laughter, and the magic of live performance. 3-show and 6-show subscriptions are available by phone, offering theatergoers the chance to secure their seats at a discounted rate.

Individual tickets start at $60 ($55 for seniors/$25 for students) and are available starting March 1st and can be purchased online at ivorytonplayhouse.org, in person at 22 Main Street, Centerbrook CT 06409, or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.)

About Ivoryton Playhouse: Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre in South Central Connecticut. For many years, it has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and intimate theatrical engagement. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.