Ivory Playhouse Presents CHORDS FOR BOARDS: A Night Of Folk And Americana, Followed By A Hootenanny!

Featuring David Lutken & the Seat of the Pants Band.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter Photo 3 Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

Ivory Playhouse Presents CHORDS FOR BOARDS: A Night Of Folk And Americana, Followed By A Hootenanny!

Ivory Playhouse Presents CHORDS FOR BOARDS: A Night Of Folk And Americana, Followed By A Hootenanny!

Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the launch of its newest capital project: restoring the theatre's aging stage, ensuring its continued legacy as a cultural hub and a home for extraordinary performances in the Shoreline region.

The fundraising for this project kicks off with an electrifying cabaret performance aptly named "Chords for Boards," which promises to be an enchanting evening of folk music! The cabaret will showcase the exceptional talents of Playhouse favorite David Lutken and his band of world-class Folk and Americana musicians, who have come together to support the endeavor of reviving the historic stage and enhancing its patrons' overall experience.

The event will be an exquisite blend of live music and heartfelt storytelling, exemplifying the excellence in performance that Ivoryton Playhouse has brought to the community for decades. Attendees can look forward to a captivating evening of entertainment while contributing to a vital cause. After the concert, all are welcome to join the band in an 'all hands on deck' hootenanny – So bring your instruments and let loose with the Seat of the Pants Band!

Ivoryton's stage holds immense historical significance, hosting countless iconic productions and fostering emerging talent over the years. However, as time has passed, the stage has started showing signs of wear and tear, necessitating immediate attention and refurbishment.

Chords for Boards Cabaret Performance takes place July 24th, 7:30 pm at Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT 06442.

For more information about the "Chords for Boards" cabaret performance and how to support Ivoryton Playhouse's capital campaign, please visit Click Here or contact Krista May at krista@ivorytonplayhouse.org

Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre located in South Central Connecticut. It has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and community engagement for many years. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions, nurturing local talent, and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Theaterworks Hartford Extends Run of Pulitzer Prize Winner Lynn Nottages CLYDES Through Ea Photo
Theaterworks Hartford Extends Run of Pulitzer Prize Winner Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S Through Early August

Discover the gripping drama of 'Clyde's' by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. Theaterworks Hartford has extended the run of this acclaimed play until August 5. Don't miss your chance to experience the power and artistry of this must-see production.

2
Review: MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY shines a light at Brookfield Theater Of The Arts Photo
Review: MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY shines a light at Brookfield Theater Of The Arts

The cast and crew of Brookfield Theatre's 'Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play,' creates a resourceful new world for the audience to explore, all stemming from a campfire retelling of The Simpsons.

3
SPERO PLAYS NYRO (CHRISTINE & ELLIOT SPERO) Comes tot he Warner in September Photo
SPERO PLAYS NYRO (CHRISTINE & ELLIOT SPERO) Comes tot he Warner in September

The Warner Theatre presents Spero Plays Nyro (and a Touch of Bacharach) performed by Christine & Elliot Spero, will headline the next STUDIO SESSION @ NMST, with support by CT’s State Troubadour, Kala Farnham.

4
THE IVY LEAGUE OF COMEDY Returns to the Warner in September Photo
THE IVY LEAGUE OF COMEDY Returns to the Warner in September

The Warner Theatre will welcome comedians Keith Alberstadt, Karen Bergreen, and Shaun Eli of The Ivy League of Comedy to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 8 pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE TEMPEST
Curtain Call (7/13-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers Teen Editionn
Cabaret On Main Theater (7/21-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Madison Lyric Stage (7/21-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Musicals at Richter (7/07-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# INTO THE WOODS
Castle Craig Players (7/28-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippen
TheatreWorks New Milford (7/14-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GALVANIZED JAZZ BAND
Music Mountain (9/02-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Parker Quartet & Orion Weiss, Piano
Music Mountain (8/27-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You