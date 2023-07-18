Ivory Playhouse Presents CHORDS FOR BOARDS: A Night Of Folk And Americana, Followed By A Hootenanny!

Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the launch of its newest capital project: restoring the theatre's aging stage, ensuring its continued legacy as a cultural hub and a home for extraordinary performances in the Shoreline region.

The fundraising for this project kicks off with an electrifying cabaret performance aptly named "Chords for Boards," which promises to be an enchanting evening of folk music! The cabaret will showcase the exceptional talents of Playhouse favorite David Lutken and his band of world-class Folk and Americana musicians, who have come together to support the endeavor of reviving the historic stage and enhancing its patrons' overall experience.

The event will be an exquisite blend of live music and heartfelt storytelling, exemplifying the excellence in performance that Ivoryton Playhouse has brought to the community for decades. Attendees can look forward to a captivating evening of entertainment while contributing to a vital cause. After the concert, all are welcome to join the band in an 'all hands on deck' hootenanny – So bring your instruments and let loose with the Seat of the Pants Band!

Ivoryton's stage holds immense historical significance, hosting countless iconic productions and fostering emerging talent over the years. However, as time has passed, the stage has started showing signs of wear and tear, necessitating immediate attention and refurbishment.

Chords for Boards Cabaret Performance takes place July 24th, 7:30 pm at Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT 06442.

For more information about the "Chords for Boards" cabaret performance and how to support Ivoryton Playhouse's capital campaign, please visit Click Here or contact Krista May at krista@ivorytonplayhouse.org

Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre located in South Central Connecticut. It has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and community engagement for many years. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions, nurturing local talent, and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.