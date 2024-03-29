Interview: Mamie Parris on Bringing THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD to Goodspeed Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We sat down with Mamie Parris to talk about Goodspeed Musicals' The Mystery of Edwin Drood - the first production of the storied theatre's 2024 season. The production will be on stage at The Goodspeed from April 5th – June 2nd in East Haddam, Conn.

Based on an unfinished Charles Dickens novel, The Mystery of Edwin Drood is by Rupert Holmes (book, music, lyrics, and original orchestrations). Holmes, a current New York Times best-selling author, was the first person to singly win Tony Awards for book, music and lyrics of a musical, this for The Mystery of Edwin Drood, which also won the Tony for Best Musical in 1986. The Drama Desk bestowed all identical honors with yet another to Holmes for Best Orchestration.

Drood’s 2012-2013 Broadway return received a Best Revival Tony nomination. Holmes has written, arranged and conducted platinum recordings for Barbra Streisand and is a pop songwriter of Top 40 recordings including his own #1 hit “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” (Broadway: Curtains; Say Goodnight, Gracie; Accomplice; A Time to Kill).



The Mystery of Edwin Drood will be directed by Rob Ruggiero (The Goodspeed: A Grand Night for Singing, Oliver!, Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, Show Boat, 1776, and many others; Broadway: High, Looped). James Gray will choreograph the production (The Goodspeed: Oliver!; The Terris: Lucky Guy; Broadway: Prince of Broadway).

What made you want to take on this role in The Mystery of Edwin Drood at The Goodspeed?

I love the style of the piece. It's clever, stylized and just plain fun. The show-within-a-show concept is a favorite for actors, since it allows us to both honor and lovingly mock our chosen profession. Plus, spending an entire show dressed as a man (and out of heels and Spanx) sounds like a dream.

How has the rehearsal process been so far?

So far, so good! Drood really lends itself to studio time, since the pacing and humor depends so much on the relationships of the actors and the vaudevillian comedic timing that the show demands. We have a terrific and terrifically funny cast, so we're genuinely having a good time.

This show is unique in that the ending is different each night. What's it been like rehearsing that sequence, and do you have a particular outcome you're hoping for each performance?

Honestly, I like being surprised, and considering the vast number of potential outcomes, I think every performance will feel like a surprise. My favorites change all the time!

Is it nerve-wracking not knowing how the show will end?

Not for me, since *spoiler alert* Drood kind of gets to throw a wrench in at the end, regardless of the voting. I imagine our suspects might have a different opinion, though. ...

What are you most looking forward to in doing this show each night?

I can't wait to fit this show to its audience every night. There's so much wonderful pressure-free interaction with the theatregoers, and I'm really looking forward to watching them lose their inhibitions and have a rollicking time!

How do you unwind or decompress after a performance?

First thing, I have a healthy vocal cool down, so my voice knows it's time to relax. Then I have a good snuggle with my dog, Cookie, and tune into a streaming series or an audiobook that takes me out of the world of the play so I can get a good night's sleep.

Are you looking forward to relaxing and spending some time off in East Haddam, Conn., while at the Goodspeed?

Yes! It's gorgeous here, and there are tons of beautiful hikes and nature walks nearby and lots of great antiquing. It's also nice to be close enough to the city to come home and see family and friends on days off.

How do you hope the audience will feel or what do you hope they will take away after seeing the show? Why must audiences come and see The Mystery of Edwin Drood?

I hope this show reminds audiences how fun and transformative live theatre can be. I really hope they're surprised and delighted to become such an integral part of the story and that the potential outcomes keep them talking over their postshow cocktails.

This show offers such a cool, unique opportunity to see this lovely show - set in Victorian times - in a jewel box of an opera house built in that very era. It should transport audience members from the moment they arrive and keep them in the world of the "Music Hall Royale" until they depart, hopefully smiling and singing all the way home.

How to Purchase Tickets

The Mystery of Edwin Drood will run April 5th – June 2nd, 2024. [Official Press Opening: April 17, 2024.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org.