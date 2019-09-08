INVISIBLE MAN Comes to The Mark Twain House

Back by popular demand for this Halloween week, the Capital Classics Theatre Company presents radio theatre-style performances of H.G. Wells' science fiction novel "The Invisible Man" at The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m.

and Sunday, October 27 at 2 p.m.

First published in 1897, few creatures of horror have seized readers' imaginations and held them for so long as Wells' iconic "Invisible Man." Just like in the days of the golden age of radio, Capital Classics company members use live sound effects, music and their storytelling vocal skills to tell the tale of a brilliant - but mad - scientist, who discovers how to make himself invisible...and use his power for nefarious purposes, including murder. Performances of this original adaptation of "The Invisible Man" will also include a radio theatre-style reading of another scary tale to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Over the years, Capital Classics has staged radio theatre-style performances around Halloween at The Mark Twain House & Museum of "Macabre Macbeth" (2010);

"Poe Down Below," an evening of Edgar Allan Poe's stories (2013); Bram Stoker's "Dracula" (2014); "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" (2015); "The War of the Worlds" (2016); "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" (2017); and Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" (2018).

Family-friendly performances will be held on Friday, October 25 and Saturday,

October 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 27 at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Financial Auditorium at The Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Avenue in Hartford. Children, parents and grandparents are all welcome for a scary good time. Tickets are $20 for the general public, $15 for MTH&M members and Let's GO Arts! cardholders. To reserve tickets, call (860) 280-3130 or order online at www.MarkTwainHouse.org.

For more information, visit www.MarkTwainHouse.org or www.CapitalClassics.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You