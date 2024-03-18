IMMIX Dance Project to Present CONSENTIA This Week at Hoffman Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Consentia is a 1.5 hour dance performance that dives into the realm of consciousness both internal and external presented by IMMIX Dance Project.

Performances will take place on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 PM, and Sunday, March 24 at 2:00 PM at University of Saint Joseph, Hoffman Auditorium at the Bruyette Athenaeum.

They explore the interconnecting thoughts and electric pulses within our brain waves, enter REM sleep and delve into organized chaos of our minds in our internal half of our brain. Then discover the idea of collective consciousness, even in the monotonous and individual lives of our day to day routine we as a global society share a collective consciousness, a connection and energy that unites and unifies us in one external consciousness that spans the global.

For more information visit: ﻿www.immixdanceproject.org.

*Pre-sale tickets strongly encouraged*