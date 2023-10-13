Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return To The Legacy Theatre in November

Legacy Theatre's A Christmas Carol will run November 29-December 10, with performances Wednesdays through Sundays.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

The holiday tradition returns! Legacy Theatre's enchanting musical adaptation of the classic tale by Charles Dickens, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Keely Baisden Knudsen, illuminates the journey of one Ebenezer Scrooge and his guided self-reflection amidst the Christmas Season in 1800s England. A Christmas Carol has pleasantly haunted generations of audiences around the globe, and Legacy invites audiences to make merry and ring in the holidays with their annual acclaimed rendition of the famous story. The third annual return holiday engagement of Legacy Theatre's A Christmas Carol will run November 29-December 10, with performances Wednesdays through Sundays: Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays-Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

James Andreassi, founder and artistic director emeritus of New Haven's renowned Elm Shakespeare Company, will return to the production for the third year as Ebenezer Scrooge. Andreassi has performed at theatres across the country, from New York Theatre Workshop to American Repertory Theatre, Cleveland Playhouse to Long Wharf Theatre, and also boasts an impressive teaching resume at universities such as Yale and Quinnipiac.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now and can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10am-3pm. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road.

For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org. @LegacyTheatreCT




