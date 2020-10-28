High School Teen Starts Theatre Consulting Agency

The theatre startup is entitled BravoGo.

Connecticut Teen, Alecia Barbieri, recently started her own theatre startup entitled BravoGo. The name says it all. Barbieri's BravoGo is for aspiring artists who wish to gain insight on the theatre industry as well as confidence to boost their own acting and auditioning skills. It's mission is to meet with actors, give them the confidence they need to take on the theatre industry, and the encouragement to act on their ambitions to go out and audition.

Barbieri's team, comprised of eight various actors and musicians, conduct 1:1 virtual mentoring sessions with actors, helping them decide on and practice audition materials and being there for a boost in confidence. The team also works to provide inspirational blogs and podcasts to allow viewers to get to know more about the in's and out's of the industry and to allow them to become inspired by the staff members' various stories and insights.

For more information or to sign up for a mentoring call, visit their website: bravogo.netlify.app or email the team at bravogo@gmail.com.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You