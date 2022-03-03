Harvey Fierstein to Appear at The Ridgefield Playhouse to Discuss New Memoir

Multitalented Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein's new memoir "I Was Better Last Night" hit bookshelves on March 1st. Now, the cultural icon and legendary performer is set to bring his stories to the stage of The Ridgefield Playhouse on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:30pm - in his hometown event ("a small fictional town in Connecticut"). Fierstein will be in conversation with fellow Ridgefielder and The New Yorker Magazine cartoonist Roz Chast, followed by an audience Q&A.

All ticket holders will receive a copy of the book upon entry. This event is part of the Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series, sponsored by Canine Training and Behavioral Services with support from Tidy Nest and Books on the Common. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit Southwest Café (109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary margarita with your entree when you show your ticket! Media sponsor for the event is WSHU Public Radio.

Harvey Fierstein's legendary career has transported him from community theater in Brooklyn, to the lights of Broadway, to the absurd excesses of Hollywood and back. He's received accolades and awards for acting in and/or writing an incredible string of hit plays, films, and TV shows: Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, Mrs. Doubtfire, Independence Day, Cheers, La Cage Aux Folles, Torch Song Trilogy, Newsies, and Kinky Boots. While he has never shied away from the spotlight, Mr. Fierstein says that even those closest to him have never heard most of the tales revealed in these wildly entertaining pages. Don't miss the opportunity to get up close and personal with this one-of-a-kind performer!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($59.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.



