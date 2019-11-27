Hartford Stage Presents The Reduced Shakespeare Company In THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY (ABRIDGED) In June

Who knew that cavemen told "rock rock" jokes or that Molière was a comedian? Audiences will discover these untold secrets and more when Hartford Stage presents The Reduced Shakespeare Company in The Complete History of Comedy (abridged), written and directed by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, for a limited engagement run, June 11-21. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 29.

"Laughter is the best medicine, the best exercise for the soul. Shakespeare writes in Pericles, we must "prepare for mirth" so I'm thrilled that Hartford Stage is preparing to welcome genuine mirth with the Reduced Shakespeare Company and their Complete History of Comedy (abridged)," said Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen.

From highbrow to lowbrow, and everything in between, The Complete History of Comedy (abridged) covers comedy through the ages. Enjoy fast and furious funny from such sources as Aristophanes and Shakespeare and Molière to Vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin to The Daily Show and Drunk History.

The Reduced Shakespeare Company has created eleven world-renowned stage shows, two television specials, several failed TV pilots, and numerous radio pieces, all of which have been performed, seen, and heard the world over. The Company's itinerary has included stops Off-Broadway, at the White House, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, London's West End, Seattle Repertory Theatre, American Repertory Theatre and Montreal's famed Just For Laughs Festival, as well as performances in Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, Malta, Singapore and Bermuda, plus countless civic and university venues throughout the USA, the UK, and Europe.

Tickets for all shows start at $25. Student tickets: $20. Discounts available for groups of 10 or more. For tickets, please call the Hartford Stage box office at 860-527-5151 or visit www.hartfordstage.org.





