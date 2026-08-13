Hartford Stage Names Donald Allan, Jr. Board President

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Hartford Stage has announced the election of seven new members to its Governing Board, nine additional young professionals to its Stage One Board, and a new slate of officers led by Donald Allan, Jr. as President of the Board of Directors.

Allan assumes the role following his leadership as Chair of Hartford Stage's historic Set the Stage Campaign, which successfully raised more than $20 million—the largest fundraising initiative in the theater's history. The campaign strengthened Hartford Stage's endowment while providing critical support for current programming and long-term sustainability.

Allan is Executive Chair of Stanley Black & Decker, where he has held senior leadership roles for more than 25 years, including serving as President and CEO. His extensive board service includes leadership roles with Logitech International, Andersen Corporation, the University of Hartford, and Hartford HealthCare, reflecting a longstanding commitment to the Greater Hartford community and beyond.

Joining Allan among the officers are veteran board members Richard D. Costello as Vice President, Devon C. Francis as Treasurer, and Elease Wright as Secretary.

"Don's leadership during the Set the Stage Campaign demonstrated not only his extraordinary commitment to Hartford Stage, but also his ability to bring people together around a shared vision," said Cynthia Rider, managing director of Hartford Stage. "As we look toward the future, we are thrilled to have Don leading a governing board that reflects the remarkable breadth of talent, expertise, and community leadership represented by both our returning and newly elected trustees, all united by a commitment to Hartford Stage and the broader Hartford community.”

New Governing Board Members

Joining the Governing Board this year are community members who bring expertise and experience across business, higher education, law, technology, government, and the arts:

Judith Brown, director of U.S. Health & Group Benefits at Stanley Black & Decker, brings more than 25 years of human resources, benefits, and organizational leadership. A lifelong advocate for the performing arts and former professional opera singer, Brown brings a unique combination of corporate expertise and firsthand experience in the arts.

Carlos Espinosa, director of Community Relations & Strategic Partnerships at Trinity College, specializes in building partnerships that connect higher education with the broader Hartford community. His work focuses on strengthening relationships among institutions, community organizations, and the people they serve.

Dr. Lisa Frank, dean of the School of Business at Central Connecticut State University brings extensive expertise in finance, strategic planning, governance, and organizational leadership. A professor and longtime higher education leader, Frank also draws on more than a decade of prior experience in financial management and industry.

Kentavis Goodwin-Brice, Contract Manager and Program coordinator for Connecticut's Statewide Multi-Disciplinary Evaluation Program, brings experience in program management, public service, and community engagement. A passionate advocate for the arts and education, Goodwin-Brice is committed to creating opportunities that connect people, institutions, and communities.

Jeffrey Higgins, permanent law clerk for the Connecticut Judicial Branch, brings legal expertise as well as a longstanding connection to the performing arts. With a background in musical theater, Higgins offers a distinctive perspective at the intersection of law, governance, and the arts.

TJ Noel-Sullivan, founder and producer of The Hartford Film Company, is an award-winning filmmaker, entrepreneur, and Hartford native committed to strengthening Connecticut's creative economy. A graduate of Hartford Public Schools and Yale University, Noel-Sullivan was named Connecticut's 2026 Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration and has built The Hartford Film Company into an award-winning production company rooted in Hartford.

Sean Taylor, CEO of HealthCare.com, is a technology entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist with deep Connecticut roots and a longstanding connection to the performing arts. He brings experience in entrepreneurship, technology, business growth, and investment, as well as a commitment to supporting the region's cultural and civic institutions.

New Stage One Members

Hartford Stage also welcomed a new class of members to Stage One, its young professional board. These emerging leaders serve as ambassadors for Hartford Stage while building connections among the region's next generation of arts supporters, civic leaders, and community advocates:

Renée Cox, Advancement Program administrator at the Connecticut Science Center, brings experience in arts administration, journalism, marketing, and theater, with a career spanning several Greater Hartford arts and cultural organizations.

Nhat-Dang Do, assistant professor at Trinity College and director of the college's Legislative Internship Program, brings expertise in American politics, civic engagement, and questions of race and representation. His work connects academic scholarship with opportunities for students to engage directly with public life.

JoVi Douglas, security analyst at The Hartford, brings expertise in cybersecurity along with a strong record of professional and community leadership. She previously served as chapter president of Women in Cybersecurity at Augusta University.

Emma Gilmore, account executive at Travelers, brings a background in commercial insurance and experience advising clients, along with a longstanding connection to the Greater Hartford community and a passion for theater.

Mitzie Martin, senior marketing consultant at Travelers, brings expertise in strategic communications, storytelling, and marketing. She is passionate about expanding access to the performing arts and creating meaningful connections among young professionals and the broader community

Morgan Middleton, senior tax associate at Mahoney Sabol, combines her accounting expertise with a strong commitment to live theater, professional networking, and community engagement. She is also active in several young professional organizations across Greater Hartford.

Andrew Pilkons, associate scientist II at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, brings experience in Connecticut's biotechnology sector and a background in student leadership, along with a longtime personal connection to Hartford Stage.

Rebecca Ristow, assistant manager of Producing & Production at The Bushnell, brings hands-on experience in arts administration and production and deep involvement in Greater Hartford's performing arts community.

Silvana Robinson, agile coach at Travelers, brings a systems-oriented perspective shaped by her work in research and organizational development, along with a passion for writing, storytelling, historic preservation, and the enduring role of theater in community life.

“This is an exceptional group of leaders, and I'm excited about what we can accomplish together,” said Donald Allan, Jr., president of the Hartford Stage Governing Board. “The success of the Set the Stage Campaign has given us tremendous momentum. I look forward to working alongside this outstanding group as we continue to invest in exceptional artistic work, expand access to theater, and strengthen Hartford Stage's impact throughout our community.”

The appointments come at an exciting moment for Hartford Stage as the theater prepares for its 2026–2027 season, continuing its commitment to world-class productions, arts education, and community engagement throughout the region. Tickets and subscriptions for the 2026-2027 season are now available. Visit HartfordStage.org, call 860-527-5151, or stop by the box office at 50 Church Street for more information.

The theater advises audiences to be careful and not purchase tickets through any other website. Third party re-sellers will try to sell false tickets for twice the price or more. If you have any doubts or questions, please contact the Hartford Stage Box Office directly. Hartford Stage does not charge any additional fees for tickets.

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