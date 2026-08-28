HELL HATH NO FURY All-Female Rock Revue to Benefit Little Theatre of Manchester
Bobby and Carleigh Schultz will host the fundraiser at Cheney Hall in Manchester, Connecticut.
Little Theatre of Manchester will turn up the volume at Cheney Hall this September with Hell Hath No Fury, a one-night-only all-female rock revue benefiting the nonprofit community theatre.
Set for Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m., the concert will bring together female-identifying artists from throughout the Connecticut community for an evening of rock music spanning multiple decades.
Backed by a live band, the performers will take on music associated with artists ranging from Janis Joplin and Stevie Nicks to Evanescence and Green Day. The evening promises an all-rock lineup with one rule: no ballads.
Bobby and Carleigh Schultz will host the benefit, which will celebrate the performers and music that have helped shape rock across generations.
Hell Hath No Fury
Friday, September 25, 2026 at 7 p.m.
Cheney Hall
Tickets start at $22, with discounts available for seniors, students, military members and groups.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Little Theatre of Manchester, a nonprofit community theatre dedicated to fostering interest and appreciation for the performing arts throughout Greater Manchester.
|
Driving Miss Daisy
Cabaret on Main Theater (9/17-10/04)
|
MOTHER (AND ME)
Merryall Center (9/19-9/19) PHOTOS
|
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
A.C.T. of Connecticut (10/22-11/22)
|
Hocus Pocus Live! an all-new parody musical
Palace Theater (10/29-10/29)
|
CATAPULT: MAGIC SHADOWS
Jorgensen Center (11/15-11/15)
|
Moon Over Buffalo
Goshen Players (10/10-10/25)
|
DRACULA, A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really
Brookfield Theatre (9/18-10/10)
|
The Snow Goose
Goodspeed Opera House (8/28-10/18)
|
Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (2/19-2/28)
|
DISNEY & PIXAR’S COCO IN CONCERT LIVE TO FILM
Jorgensen Center (10/23-10/23)