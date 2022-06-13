HAIRSPRAY Is Coming To Shubert New Haven, June 24-26

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is coming to Shubert Theatre, New Haven June 24-26, 2022. The five performances run Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sunday at 12:00 & 5:00pm.

Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Tickets are now available online at shubert.com, by phone at 203-562-5666 and at the Box Office (247 College Street, New Haven).

The HAIRSPRAY company is led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from "RuPaul's Drag Race") as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle and features the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat."

HAIRSPRAY is the story of Tracy Turnblad, a teenager with big hair and big dreams. Despite the objections of her stay-at-home mother, Edna, Tracy becomes an overnight sensation when her dance moves win her a role on "The Corny Collins Show," a teen dance show on local TV. Tracy's talent also wins the heart of Link Larkin, the show's dreamboat. Her success stirs the envy of Amber Von Tussle and her mother Velma, who see Tracy as Amber's rival for the title of Miss Teenage Hairspray. But Tracy has bigger plans! Before long, she's leading a campaign to integrate the all-white Corny Collins Show. Tracy teams up with Seaweed, an African American boy who shares Tracy's passion for dancing, and she also has the help of Seaweed's mother, Motormouth Maybelle-a record store owner-who shares Tracy's vision of social justice. Together, the trio break down the color barrier that divides the show's dance floor and prove that we all dance to the same beat!

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.