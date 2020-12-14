Greenwich Theatre Company Announces TRUMAN CAPOTE'S A CHRISTMAS MEMORY

Greenwich Theatre Company presents its first virtual theatre offering: "A Christmas Memory" by Truman Capote. This virtual performance is GTC's first fundraiser performance, since the cancellation of their 2020 live theatre season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A Christmas Memory" is a holiday classic that touches the heart," says Andrea Lynn Green, Co-Artistic Director of GTC. "In these uncertain times, we are thrilled to bring this compelling work to life through virtual means, featuring the dynamic talents of Susan Jacobson and Broadway-veteran Norman Allen."

"It's rare for one short story to capture so much emotion" says Kyle Silver, GTC's Executive Director. "When I learned that Truman Capote attended Greenwich High School from 1939 to 1941 and wrote several short stories for the high school's literary journal, The Green Witch, I thought: here's a Greenwich teen turned famous novelist giving us this great gift. And with Patsy Moss' excellent adaptation, "A Christmas Memory" is entertainment for the whole family, and the kind we need most right now."

Co-Artistic Director Stephanie Hazard, and the entire GTC team, is currently working on additional virtual and in-person plans for our 2021 season.

For questions or more information, please email greenwichtheatrecompany@gmail.com

Premiering December 19th at 8pm (EST). Viewing window ends at 8pm on December 23rd (EST). Closed Captioning will be available.

To purchase tickets, visit www.greenwichtheatrecompany.org