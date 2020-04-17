Goodspeed Opera House Illuminated As Message Of Thanks

Beginning tonight the beloved historic landmark Goodspeed Opera House will be illuminated nightly with blue lights as a beacon of thanks. The organization's staff is thrilled to shine light on the iconic venue as a way to honor all those who are working to keep us safe and healthy.

Earlier, staff members Edward Blaschik, Erica Gilroy and Dan McMahon came together to personalize Goodspeed's message. While exercising social distancing the trio used art to share a message of hope and strength by painting hearts and an oversized "Thank You" on the theater's front houseboard.

"Today is a sad day for our Goodspeed family as it would have been our opening night for the 2020 season. But this tribute to others is a way to lift all of our spirits and express our appreciation to those men and women who are selflessly working to make our world safe again," said Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed's Executive Director. "This is our way of giving them a well-deserved standing ovation and saying to the world that we will be back together soon to celebrate happier times," he added.

The special lighting and signs will remain until our community reunites later this year.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You