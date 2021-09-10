Gen Z Violinist, Sanne Zwikker, to Perform at The Ivoryton Playhouse

On Monday, September 27th 18th at 7:00pm, Sanne Zwikker will present a solo violin concert at the Ivoryton Playhouse. The repertoire will include works from Bach - Partita No. 1 in B minor and Sonata No.1 in G minor - as well as technical masterpieces from Paganini - Caprice No. 11 and No. 20.

Sanne Zwikker is a 14-year-old Dutch-American violinist from New York City who has been playing since she was three years old. She studied at the Manhattan School of Music and in 2018 was declared "the young, super talented violinist from New York City" by the classical music magazine, Luister.

In the summer of 2019, Sanne brought her GenZ Tour to the Netherlands, where she performed the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto with sold out performances in 4 cities. Mexican-American conductor, Felipe Tristan praised her: "She is very talented and driven, and her repertoire is difficult." In the same year, her crossover version of Bach's 1st Sonata with world champ beatboxer, B-Art was streamed live to 100K gen Z followers. LEVEN magazine called her the "young protÃ©gÃ©e who builds bridges in the world of music", referring to working across borders, music styles, and age groups.

Sanne Zwikker studies under the tutelage of Xiao Wang (a Curtis alumni and former student of Joseph Silverstein) and Kyung Yu (a Juilliard alumni and former student and assistant of Dorothy DeLay). Her principle influence is Ida Haendel and Julia Fischer.

Visit her website at www.sannezwikker.com or follow her on Instagram at @SanneZwikker.

This new series of programming focuses on new and unique small-scale performances, shining a light on local artists in collaboration with Brief Cameo Productions and Ivoryton Playhouse to engage with area spaces, both traditional and unconventional. Curated by BCP Resident Music Director Jill Brunelle.

This event is all FREE and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30pm. Seating is limited due to Covid so get there early to guarantee a seat. For more information about this and other Ivoryton Playhouse programs, check out our website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.org.