Four New Kids' Workshops Announced At Ridgefield Theater Barn

Coming off their very successful Fall workshops, the Theater Barn is launching 4 Winter workshops to keep creative kids happy and active for the next couple of months. For those that like to sing, Miss Anya is returning to lead a holiday edition of her ever-popular Glee (grades 6-9) and Glee Jr. (grades 3-5) workshops, starting November 13th. Registration is open and space is extremely limited.

For kids that are acting-inclined, Miss Stacie is offering two workshops. Beginning December 6th, Pan, a teen play workshop (ages 13-18* age is flexible, please email Miss Stacie if you have questions: missstacie@ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org), is an adaptation of the original classic with all the critical story elements. This fast-paced show is packed with adventure and introduces the boy who wouldn't grow up to the next generation. Starting December 13th, younger actors (ages 9-13) will be challenged in a madcap race against the clock to perform 20 Plays in 20 Minutes. Students will work in small groups to create hilarious short skits and scenes. This is a great opportunity for kids to play a variety of characters and improve their comedic skills.

It is the goal to have in-person performances for families and friends at the end of each workshop. Workshops will take place indoors and the Barn is following AEA (Actor's Equity Association), CDC, and State guidelines for Covid. Performance guidelines will closely follow Broadway protocols for cast & crew. A complete list of the Barn's Covid safety measures can be found on their website.

All experience levels are welcome and as with all Theater Barn Kids' workshops, no audition is necessary. Scholarship and financial assistance are available, as well as discounts for registering multiple children or for registering one child in more than one workshop. For workshop details, more information, and to register, please visit https://ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org