Four Fantastic Programs Set for Bushnell Children's Theatre​​​​​​​ ﻿2022 - 2023 Season

Today, Kristin Davis, associate director of Education and Business Development at The Bushnell, shared "for the first time since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, The Bushnell has announce the return of children's theatre programming to The Belding Theater!"

The curtain will rise to reveal the 2022-23 season of Bushnell Children's Theatre (BCT) on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 with the presentation of In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson. This inspiring and invigorating performance will be followed by three equally enjoyable, and not-to-be-missed engagements, including, Warriors Don't Cry on January 12 and 13; Jabari Dreams of Freedom on March 1, 2023; and finally, Aesop Bops! with David Gonzalez and Daniel Kelly on May 6, 2023. See below for production times and details.

"While this youth-based programming continues to serve as eagerly anticipated field trips for many schools in and around the region, this season's lineup affords additional opportunities for more inclusive audiences," Davis stated. Jabari Dreams of Freedom will be offered for both virtual and in-person, enjoyment, and Aesop Bops! will be featured on a Saturday to allow for families, neighbors, and friends to attend together."

For Individual tickets, please visit Bushnell.org, call The Bushnell Box Office at (860) 987-5900, or visit The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT. For school group ticket sales, please call Audrey Aitken at (860) 987-6052.

To find additional information about these programs, group and individual tickets availability and more please visit Bushnell.org

About the Productions

In the Year of the Boar & Jackie Robinson

November 15, 2022. Performances at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Belding Theater

In 1947, the Year of the Boar, a young girl leaves China with her parents for a new beginning in America... but it's harder than she expected. Though her classmates in Brooklyn come from a variety of backgrounds, Shirley is the only one who doesn't speak English, and she worries that she will never have a friend. But through a new love of the Brooklyn Dodgers (especially her hero Jackie Robinson), Shirley begins to feel at home. Based on the book by Bette Bao Lord and told through humor, Chinese and English, and a rich multimedia staging, the play celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of those who bring new perspectives to our country. Recommended for Grades 3-8.

Warriors Don't Cry

January 12 and 13, 2023. Performances at 10 a.m.

Belding Theater

This original one-woman play dramatizes Melba Patillo Beals's searing memoir of the battle to integrate Little Rock's central high, through the lens of a contemporary young activist.

What does a warrior look like? What is worth fighting for? Can a young person change the world? Employing sophisticated video technology, original music, spoken word, poetry, and prose, the show will be a catalyst for deeper discussion about social responsibility, civil discourse, social media, community engagement and freedom. Recommended for Grades 7-12.

Warriors Don't Cry is a collaboration between The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, The University of Connecticut's Department of Digital Media and Design, and TheaterWorksUSA.

Jabari Dreams of Freedom

March 1, 2023. Performances at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Belding Theater

10-year-old Jabari loves to paint. And through his art, he escapes the turbulent world around him and the reality of a friend hurt by police violence. In his dreams, he meets children and young people from the Civil Rights Era, including Ruby Bridges, Claudette Colvin, and others, who teach him how to be fearless. He also meets his hero, Barack Obama, as a 7 year old boy on the eve of the assassination of MLK, Jr. Will Jabari be able to instill in 7 year old Barack the lessons he's learned and therefore ensure that Barack will have the necessary tools to become President? Will Jabari learn to take these lessons back into his own life and heal his community? Using rap, freedom songs, history, and humor, this play explores what it means to have courage in a world where Black children, Black boys, are not safe.

Recommended for Grades 3-6.

Aesop Bops! David Gonzalez With Daniel Kelly

May 6, 2023. Performances at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Autorino Theater

Critically acclaimed and award-winning artist David Gonzalez offers numerous titles that combine live music with compelling drama and multi-media. His topics range from fairy tales to historical dramas, spoken-word/poetry, epic myths, and community voices, all of which enchant audiences of all ages with stories of love, hope, courage, and wisdom.

From the magical Sleeping Beauty (with music from Bach's Goldberg Variations) and The Frog Bride (with music by Prokofiev and image projections of Kandinsky paintings) to the hysterical classic Aesop Bops!, David's unique style of performance adds a fresh spin on traditional tales. His bilingual Cuentos: Tales from the Latinx World both entertains and educates about the rich cultures of the Spanish-speaking world. The Boy Who Could Sing Pictures is about empowering the voices of young people, and his newest work Talking Birds and Golden Fish brings together animal tales from India, Persia, South America, and the Caribbean. Recommended for Grades K-3.

There are a number of educationally rooted, Bushnell programs and activities that can be accessed through this department, including the four-part learning series that supports the compelling live performance of Warriors Don't Cry in early 2023. For more information, please email: kdavis@bushnell.org,

For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires , and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development, and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure." Learn More: bushnell.org