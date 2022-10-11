Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Fifth Annual Festival of Women's Plays to be Presented at the Ivoryton Playhouse This Month

Fifth Annual Festival of Women's Plays to be Presented at the Ivoryton Playhouse This Month

The Festival includes the Ellie Award and a $500 stipend for each of the four women playwrights chosen.

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  

The Ivoryton Playhouse's 2022 Ivoryton Women Playwrights Festival will be taking place on October 29th at 2pm. Over 200 plays from all over the country were submitted to the initiative and the four finalists will be traveling to Ivoryton from New York, California, Georgia and Virginia to have their work presented in a series of staged readings.

The Festival includes the Ellie Award and a $500 stipend for each of the four women playwrights chosen. They will have the opportunity to work with a director and actors for two days and then their plays will be presented on stage at the Playhouse as staged readings on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT.

At 2pm, there will be two plays presented. RECONSTRUCTION by Barbara Kimmel deals with two very different crisis. A women faces breast cancer while her home is being renovated. She struggles with anxiety and a dizzying amount of information as the decision-making processes become comedically intertwined. AT THE HOTEL TEXAS by Laurie Graff, takes place late morning on Friday, November 22, 1963 and follows two sisters who are dreaming and planning their future lives while working at the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth.

At 4pm, the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women will host a discussion on Rebuilding Theatre with Greater Relevance under the tent on the patio moderated by Emma Palzere-Rae (Dramatists Guild)

The patio bar will be open at 5pm and boxed dinners by Ani's Table will be available. Pre-order when purchasing tickets.

At 7pm, the festival will continue with two more plays. HOW TO TIE A TIE by Brittney S. Harris takes place in the sanctuary of a church as Charlie Walker and his wife, Grace, prepare for their daughter's wedding. SCRAMBLED EGGS by Karly Thomas takes place in a chic Manhattan brunch spot with an eclectic mix of character including maybe Sarah Jessica Parker. This play deals with our complicated relationships with families, friends and abortion.

To purchase tickets for the Women Playwrights Festival please call 860.767.7318 or go to www.ivorytonplayhouse.org

Tickets are $30 adult/$25 senior/ $20 LPTW/ $10 student

Their patio bar will be open between performances and you can add a boxed dinner by Ani's Table to your ticket price. Check their website for details.

The Ivoryton Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT 06442.

For more information about the Women Playwrights Initiative and to read bios of the playwrights visit their website www.ivorytonplayhouse.org


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Dr. Stuart Brown Tells His 2nd Act Story At The Palace TheaterDr. Stuart Brown Tells His 2nd Act Story At The Palace Theater
October 11, 2022

Dr.  Stuart Brown tells his second act story  For the Love of Theater as the next presenter for the Palace Theater's 2ND ACT life stories series. 
Ridgefield Playhouse To Screen National Theatre's THE SEAGULL Starring Emilia Clarke And MoreRidgefield Playhouse To Screen National Theatre's THE SEAGULL Starring Emilia Clarke And More
October 10, 2022

This December will see more great stage performances broadcast to the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse.
Family Friendly Screening Of Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE At The Ridgefield Playhouse, December 3Family Friendly Screening Of Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE At The Ridgefield Playhouse, December 3
October 10, 2022

The Met Opera's first-ever Live in HD transmission—the abridged, English-language version of Mozart's The Magic Flute—returns to cinemas this holiday season.
The Warner's Winter Film Series Begins Next MonthThe Warner's Winter Film Series Begins Next Month
October 10, 2022

The Warner Theatre has announced its Winter Film Series, presented by Movies @ the Warner! The selection of movies screened will include Planes, Trains and Automobiles (11/3), Edward Scissorhands (11/10), Frozen (11/17), Christmas with the Kranks (12/8), and It's a Wonderful Life (12/15) - Thursday nights at 7 pm.
Connecticut Repertory Theatre to Present METAMORPHOSES in DecemberConnecticut Repertory Theatre to Present METAMORPHOSES in December
October 9, 2022

Connecticut Repertory Theatre, the professional producing arm of the University of Connecticut Department of Dramatic Arts, will return in full form, launching our 2022-2023 season with METAMORPHOSES, Mary Zimmerman's magical, mesmerizing meditation on the joys and perils of being human. METAMORPHOSES runs December 1 – 11, 2022 at the Nafe Katter Theatre.