Fifth Annual Festival of Women's Plays to be Presented at the Ivoryton Playhouse This Month

The Ivoryton Playhouse's 2022 Ivoryton Women Playwrights Festival will be taking place on October 29th at 2pm. Over 200 plays from all over the country were submitted to the initiative and the four finalists will be traveling to Ivoryton from New York, California, Georgia and Virginia to have their work presented in a series of staged readings.

The Festival includes the Ellie Award and a $500 stipend for each of the four women playwrights chosen. They will have the opportunity to work with a director and actors for two days and then their plays will be presented on stage at the Playhouse as staged readings on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT.

At 2pm, there will be two plays presented. RECONSTRUCTION by Barbara Kimmel deals with two very different crisis. A women faces breast cancer while her home is being renovated. She struggles with anxiety and a dizzying amount of information as the decision-making processes become comedically intertwined. AT THE HOTEL TEXAS by Laurie Graff, takes place late morning on Friday, November 22, 1963 and follows two sisters who are dreaming and planning their future lives while working at the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth.

At 4pm, the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women will host a discussion on Rebuilding Theatre with Greater Relevance under the tent on the patio moderated by Emma Palzere-Rae (Dramatists Guild)

The patio bar will be open at 5pm and boxed dinners by Ani's Table will be available. Pre-order when purchasing tickets.

At 7pm, the festival will continue with two more plays. HOW TO TIE A TIE by Brittney S. Harris takes place in the sanctuary of a church as Charlie Walker and his wife, Grace, prepare for their daughter's wedding. SCRAMBLED EGGS by Karly Thomas takes place in a chic Manhattan brunch spot with an eclectic mix of character including maybe Sarah Jessica Parker. This play deals with our complicated relationships with families, friends and abortion.

To purchase tickets for the Women Playwrights Festival please call 860.767.7318 or go to www.ivorytonplayhouse.org

Tickets are $30 adult/$25 senior/ $20 LPTW/ $10 student

Their patio bar will be open between performances and you can add a boxed dinner by Ani's Table to your ticket price. Check their website for details.

The Ivoryton Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT 06442.

For more information about the Women Playwrights Initiative and to read bios of the playwrights visit their website www.ivorytonplayhouse.org