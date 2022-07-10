Feature: SUMMER SHAKESPEARE at Connecticut - Various

What? You missed Shakespeare on the Sound's King John, Connecticut's first summer Shakespeare play? No problem. There's more Shakespeare to see and love in Connecticut this summer, and many of the productions are free! Mark your calendars.

July 16 - A Midsummer Night's Dream, performed by the Starling Shakespeare Company at Rotary Park, Kennedy Drive, Putnam. 6:00 p.m. Free. www.starlingshakespearecompany.com

July 14-17 and July 21-24. Measure for Measure, Curtain Call's annual Shakespeare on the Green. 7:30 p.m. 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. $20, $10 seniors and children, $25 reserved seating. www.curtaincallinc.com. Bonus: the closest experience you will get to seeing it at The Globe in England. You have to see this stage! This picture shows a previous still from Romeo and Juliet.

July 14-31 - Much Ado About Nothing, performed by Capital Classics Theatre Company. University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave., West Hartford. Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. $20, $14 students and seniors. www.capitalclassics.org.

July 16 - Much Ado About Nothing, this time by the Hudson Shakespeare Company of New York. Stratford Public Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. 2 p.m. Free. www.hudsonshakespeare.com.

www.elmshakespeare.org.

July 14-17 ­and July 21-24 - A Winter's Tale, as told by the Valley Shakespeare Festival at two locations. July 14-17 at Shelton Riverwalk, 38 Canal St. East, Shelton and July 21-24 at Quarry Walk, 300 Oxford Road, Oxford. 7:30. Free; $10 suggested donation. www.vsfestival.org.

July 15-17 and July 22-24 - The Tempest in two locations by the Evergreen Family Theatre's Fool in the Forest Shakespeare Troup. (Don't you just love the name?) July 15-17 at Fox Hill Tower at Henry Park, 120 South St., Vernon (Friday and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and July 22 to 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, 300 Columbus Blvd., Hartford. Free. www.evergreenfamilytheatre.org.

August 3-7 - A Midsummer Night's Dream. Shakesperience Productions' Shakespeare in the Litchfield Hills. River Walk Pavilion, 11 School St., Washington Depot. 7:30 p.m. Free. www.shakesperience.org.

August 18 - September 4 - The Tempest performed by the Elm Shakespeare Company. Edgerton Park in New Haven. 7:30 p.m. No performances on Mondays. Free. But donations are graciously welcomed.