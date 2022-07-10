Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: SUMMER SHAKESPEARE at Connecticut - Various

The tradition continues!

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 10, 2022  

Feature: SUMMER SHAKESPEARE at Connecticut - Various

What? You missed Shakespeare on the Sound's King John, Connecticut's first summer Shakespeare play? No problem. There's more Shakespeare to see and love in Connecticut this summer, and many of the productions are free! Mark your calendars.

July 16 - A Midsummer Night's Dream, performed by the Starling Shakespeare Company at Rotary Park, Kennedy Drive, Putnam. 6:00 p.m. Free. www.starlingshakespearecompany.com

July 14-17 and July 21-24. Measure for Measure, Curtain Call's annual Shakespeare on the Green. 7:30 p.m. 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. $20, $10 seniors and children, $25 reserved seating. www.curtaincallinc.com. Bonus: the closest experience you will get to seeing it at The Globe in England. You have to see this stage! This picture shows a previous still from Romeo and Juliet.

July 14-31 - Much Ado About Nothing, performed by Capital Classics Theatre Company. University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave., West Hartford. Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. $20, $14 students and seniors. www.capitalclassics.org.

July 16 - Much Ado About Nothing, this time by the Hudson Shakespeare Company of New York. Stratford Public Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. 2 p.m. Free. www.hudsonshakespeare.com.

www.elmshakespeare.org.

July 14-17 ­and July 21-24 - A Winter's Tale, as told by the Valley Shakespeare Festival at two locations. July 14-17 at Shelton Riverwalk, 38 Canal St. East, Shelton and July 21-24 at Quarry Walk, 300 Oxford Road, Oxford. 7:30. Free; $10 suggested donation. www.vsfestival.org.

July 15-17 and July 22-24 - The Tempest in two locations by the Evergreen Family Theatre's Fool in the Forest Shakespeare Troup. (Don't you just love the name?) July 15-17 at Fox Hill Tower at Henry Park, 120 South St., Vernon (Friday and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and July 22 to 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, 300 Columbus Blvd., Hartford. Free. www.evergreenfamilytheatre.org.

August 3-7 - A Midsummer Night's Dream. Shakesperience Productions' Shakespeare in the Litchfield Hills. River Walk Pavilion, 11 School St., Washington Depot. 7:30 p.m. Free. www.shakesperience.org.

August 18 - September 4 - The Tempest performed by the Elm Shakespeare Company. Edgerton Park in New Haven. 7:30 p.m. No performances on Mondays. Free. But donations are graciously welcomed.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

From This Author - Sherry Shameer Cohen

Sherry Shameer Cohen is an award winning parachute journalist and blogger who is always looking for more challenging work. Her articles and photos have appeared in Connecticut Magazine, Greenwich... (read more about this author)

BWW Review: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN at Westport Country Playhouse
May 30, 2022

Read our BWW critic's review.
BWW Feature: ZELLER AND SQUIRES at The Legacy Theatre
May 9, 2022

Welcome back to the world of legendary comedy duos. Stiller and Meara, Joseph Bologna and Renee Taylor, Eli Wallach and Anne Jackson, Charlie Brill and Mitzi McCall, Michael Key and Jordan Peele, and Connecticut's own Zeller and Squires.
BWW Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Westport Country Playhouse
April 11, 2022

Powerful story, energetic music, amazing cast. Read our BWW critic's review.
BWW Interview: DONNA MURPHY on MRS. ASTOR at The Mark Twain House & Museum
April 1, 2022

Money, prestige, power, social status. These are things we can't get enough of, if only on on television. And theatre lovers can't get enough of acclaimed talents such as Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Donna Murphy, and others who are on the hit HBO show, The Gilded Age.
BWW Feature: PLAY WITH YOUR FOOD'S LOVE NOTES at DARIEN ARTS CENTER
February 8, 2022

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a date night of theatre? Play With Your Food, in collaboration with JIB Productions, is offering just that with Love Notes on February 12 at the Darien Arts Center Weatherstone Studio.