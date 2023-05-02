Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fairfield's Broadway Method Academy Is Now Black Rock Theater

The theater will continue to offer classes in every facet of musical theater and produce multiple shows a year. 

May. 02, 2023  

Connor Deane, Executive Director of Broadway Method Academy, announced that the non-profit is officially changing its name to BLACK ROCK THEATER. This change marks an exciting new era for the educational theater program as it expands to add professional performance opportunities to its season. The theater will continue to offer classes in every facet of musical theater and produce multiple shows a year.


"We are absolutely thrilled to make this exciting change. For nearly nine years we've been training young people in musical theater and now as Black Rock Theater we can offer our community so much more!"

Black Rock Theater provides professional-level training and performance opportunities for artists of all backgrounds. Within their Academy, students study singing, dancing, and acting in group classes and private lessons to further develop their craft. Their stage productions connect emerging artists with working industry professionals as they produce a full five-show season with Equity contracts. Black Rock Theater operates at the intersection of artistic collaboration and education.


The Board of Directors remains intact with members Kathleen Donahue, Rhonda Eleish, Burke Ellington, and Joan Waricha serving alongside Connor Deane.


Black Rock Theater will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the town's First Selectwoman this coming Wednesday, May 3 at noon.

The next professional production for Black Rock Theater will be 'Anything Goes' directed by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman, which will open on June 17 at the theater.



The Warner Theatre To Present Gigi DAlessio In Concert, October 13 Photo
The Warner Theatre To Present Gigi D'Alessio In Concert, October 13
The Warner Theatre will welcome popular Italian singer and songwriter, Gigi D'Alessio, to the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Friday, October 13 at 8 pm! The Naples-born artist has sold over 26 million records throughout his career.
Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadways David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13 Photo
Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (CT) Honorees: Broadway/Movie composer, Songwriter, Music Director David Friedman and Lighting Designer Paul Gallo, who has lit over 50 Broadway shows
Jann Klose and Dancers Celebrate New Album in Fairfield This Week Photo
Jann Klose and Dancers Celebrate New Album in Fairfield This Week
Jann Klose is celebrating the release of 'Surrender' on May 4, at 7:30 PM, at The Shu Community Theater. Special Guests include students from The Lee Lund Studio of Dance. They are in Jann's music videos 'Flesh and Blood,' and 'Sugar My.'
Hartford Stage to Present TROUBLE IN MIND Beginning in May; Cast Announced Photo
Hartford Stage to Present TROUBLE IN MIND Beginning in May; Cast Announced
Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team of the relevant revival of Alice Childress' watershed play Trouble in Mind. A powerful backstage drama-comedy that's sure to resonate with audiences today as it did in the 1950s, Trouble in Mind will run May 25 through June 18 at Hartford Stage in downtown Hartford, CT.

May 1, 2023

May 1, 2023

May 1, 2023

April 30, 2023

April 29, 2023

