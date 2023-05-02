Fairfield's Broadway Method Academy Is Now Black Rock Theater

Connor Deane, Executive Director of Broadway Method Academy, announced that the non-profit is officially changing its name to BLACK ROCK THEATER. This change marks an exciting new era for the educational theater program as it expands to add professional performance opportunities to its season. The theater will continue to offer classes in every facet of musical theater and produce multiple shows a year.



"We are absolutely thrilled to make this exciting change. For nearly nine years we've been training young people in musical theater and now as Black Rock Theater we can offer our community so much more!"

Black Rock Theater provides professional-level training and performance opportunities for artists of all backgrounds. Within their Academy, students study singing, dancing, and acting in group classes and private lessons to further develop their craft. Their stage productions connect emerging artists with working industry professionals as they produce a full five-show season with Equity contracts. Black Rock Theater operates at the intersection of artistic collaboration and education.



The Board of Directors remains intact with members Kathleen Donahue, Rhonda Eleish, Burke Ellington, and Joan Waricha serving alongside Connor Deane.



Black Rock Theater will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the town's First Selectwoman this coming Wednesday, May 3 at noon.

The next professional production for Black Rock Theater will be 'Anything Goes' directed by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman, which will open on June 17 at the theater.