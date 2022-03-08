Fairfield Center Stage to Recreate David Bowie's ZIGGY STARDUST

Following the success of previous album-in-concerts Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life," Queen's "A Night at the Opera," The Beatles' "White Album," The Who's "Tommy" and Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," musicians from local community theatre group Fairfield Center Stage will recreate David Bowie's classic album "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars," featuring a rotating cast of singers and a 6-piece band performing the classic album in its entirety. Featuring songs "Suffragette City," "Lady Stardust," "Rock n' Roll Suicide," and many more. The one-night-only concert will be presented at local bar Trevi Lounge, 548 Kings Hwy Cutoff on Saturday, April 23 @ 8pm (seating opens 7:30pm).

The cast of performers includes an all-local company of singers and musicians. The list of singers includes Marcelo Calderon, Sean Davis, Nick Kuell, Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Maggie Meath, Avery Owens, Jacqui Owens, Kevin Pelkey, Garth West, Leondra Smith-West and Alexis Willoughby. Musicians include Marcelo Calderon, Charles Casimiro, McNeil Johnston, Gabe Nappi, Josh Sette, and John Taylor.

Event Policies:

Ticket prices range from $15-35 and are sold at various tiers/locations around the lounge and bar. Seating options include VIP and regular reserved seating (folding chairs), bar table seating (high cafe chairs), and standing room. The minimum age for this event is 18+. Trevi Lounge is a local bar that will be open for drink service before, during, and after the performance. Patrons 21+ wishing to purchase alcohol should bring ID to present to the Trevi lounge bartending staff. Additionally, a side section of the bar will be open to the public. No outside food or drink allowed. In alignment with current town and CDC guidelines at the time of this announcement, this concert will be a mask optional event for all attendees. Vaccination status will not be checked. However, given the ever-changing nature of the pandemic and related guidelines, the event producers reserve the right to adjust policies to align with any shifts in CDC or local guidelines leading up to the event. Restrooms available, as well as free onsite parking. Maximum audience at this event will be 100 and regular seating spacing will be in effect (meaning seating is adjacent to other patrons as opposed to socially distanced). Approx. run time of this concert is 70 min with no intermission. Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. Seating begins 30 minutes before showtime for pre-show drinks. If you are showing any signs of illness, please do not attend this event. To order tickets visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, FCS aims to put Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's unique venues.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org