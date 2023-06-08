Fairfield Center Stage to Present The Tenth Annual PLAYATHON This Weekend

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group, will produce the Tenth annual "Playathon", a presentation of new 10-minute plays to be written, cast, rehearsed and performed in the course of a 26-hour timespan. A group of writers, directors, and actors will assemble Friday evening, June 9, to meet and greet one another. A theme will be revealed and role types determined based on the actors present. The playwrights will then each sit down to create a new work, overnight, around that theme.

Early the next morning, the actors and directors will return to the theater for an intensive day of rehearsal leading up to a presentation of the works that same evening. As an extra challenge, the writers and directors will have three recurring/shared requirements: (1) implementing a recurring prop (for example, an extension cord that must appear in each of the plays), (2) a recurring action (for example, "each script must include an actor delivering an insincere compliment to another actor"), (3) a recurring line (for example, "each script must contain the line 'Why are we whispering?'").

The performance is open to the public and will take place at 7pm Saturday evening, June 10, at Trevi Lounge (free parking in surrounding lots). The production will be presented indoors and a full bar is available before, during, and after the performance.

Tickets are pay-what-you-like with a suggested donation of $10 (cash/card/venmo accepted at the event). General Admission seating will begin at 6:30pm, first-come, first-served. Indoor restrooms and a snack machine are available. The recommended age for this event is 16+ (under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian). Similar to other events of this nature, the performance will be presented with minimal scenery, costumes, and technical elements.

The cast of the 2023 PLAYATHON features local actors: Robert Agis, Steve Autore, Rebecca Borowik, Cecil Carter, Rachel Corn, Lisa Dahlstrom, Mel Dreizen, Maggie Kruse, Todd Santa Maria, Britton McGrath, Sarah Maya, CJ Newsom, Suraya Noonan, Brianna Parkin, Jennifer Prescott, Lindsay Protsko, Isaiah Rodriguez, Jacob Rogotzke, Aleeki Shortridge, and Kelley Wright.

The writers and directors include: Gillian Applebaum, T. Ashley, Allison Benko, Brian Crook, Chris Gensur, Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Maggie Meath, Marcelle Morrisey, Kevin Pelkey, Katie Priscott, Robby Sandler, Mark Silence, Alexis Willoughby, and Clay Zambo.

Eli Newsom serves as Producer, Steve Benko serves as Associate Producer, Melissa Zambo serves as Stage Manager, and Marty McGrath serves as Assistant Stage Manager.

All tickets are pay-what-you-like ($10 suggested, general admission, no advance ticket sales). All ages are welcome, however the recommended age is 16+ for this event. Seating is a mix of folding chairs and high-backed bar chairs. For more information email info@fairfieldcenterstage.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for continual and live updates throughout the Playathon.