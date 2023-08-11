Fairfield Center Stage to Present Immersive Production of Tony Award-Winning Musical FUN

Fairfield Center Stage will present an immersive production of the Tony award-winning Broadway musical FUN HOME from Sep 8-17 at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield. Tickets ($25-$45) are available for sale at Click Here. FCS returns to Trevi Lounge following successful productions including HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH (2018), CABARET (2019), THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW EXPERIENCE (2018-2022), and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES (2022).

Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Score, and a Pulitzer Prize finalist, the musical FUN HOME is adapted from Alison Bechdel's groundbreaking graphic novel, with music by Jeanine Tesori and book & lyrics by Lisa Kron. A refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes, this all-local production will feature a cast of 9 area performers and a live orchestra of 5 musicians.

The performance schedule is as follows: Fri Sep 8 @ 7:30pm, Sat Sep 9 @ 7pm, Sun Sep 10 @ 2pm, Fri Sep 15 @ 7:30pm, Sat Sep 16 @ 7pm and Sun Sep 17 @ 2pm. Seating begins approximately 30 minutes before showtime and the approximate running time is 100 minutes with no intermission.

About the show:



When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires. With a score that ranges from exuberant 70s pop to aching melodies and dissonant harmonies of characters longing to be known, FUN HOME is the Tony Award-winning story of a daughter and father, of coming out and coming to terms with a life shaped by a family's secrets.

The all-local cast includes Julie Loyd (Alison), Lindsay Protsko (Medium Alison), Iris Brady (Small Alison), Robert Agis (Bruce), Samantha Moore (Helen), Cheyenne Perez (Joan), Josh Pickel (Roy/ Pete/ Mark/ Bobby, Jeremy) , CJ Newsom (John) and Ali Sarr (Christian).

The all-local production staff includes Direction and Choreography by Todd Santa Maria, Music Direction by Eli Newsom, Scenic Design by Kelley Wright, Sound Design by Chris Gensur, and Lighting Design by Don Rowe. Brian Bish serves as Media Manager, and Marcelle Morrisey serves as Production Stage Manager. Fairfield Center Stage is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom.

Seating policies: Tickets are $30 for Regular Reserved (inner lounge, folding chairs), $45 for VIP Lounge Table seating (sold as either a 2-top or a 4-top, purchase entire table, includes table service), $25 for lounge & outer barstool seating. A limited amount of student discount tickets (high school/college) will be available for advance purchase at all performances for $15 (parties will be seated together, specific location will be assigned at the door by the house staff). A section in the corner of the bar will be open to the public during performances.

Parental Advisory: due to mature subject matter, the recommended age for this production is 13+, and patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. We recommend that parents of minors research the production prior to purchasing tickets.

Drinks will be available before, during, and after the performance. Indoor public restrooms available. Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with the order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. All sales, final, no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between being reseated at another performance, future credit, or a refund). No refunds due to any covid/testing related situations, however, selling/transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email the box office for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org) to transfer tickets to a friend or family member. Trevi Lounge is a mask-optional environment.

Fairfield Center Stage is a local community theater group in Fairfield, CT that utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage dedicates its seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit Click Here